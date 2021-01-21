Recreational Drug Methamphetamine Overdose Deaths Rise Sharply

‘Non-Hispanic Blacks had the sharpest increases in methamphetamine overdose death rates during 2011-2018. ’

Long-term decreased access to education, high poverty rates, and discrimination in health services delivery are among factors that contribute to health disparities for American Indians and Alaska Natives.said Nora D. Volkow, M.D., NIDA director and a senior author of the study.Leveraging traditions such as talking circles may offer a unique and culturally resonant way to prevent drug use among young people. Non-Hispanic American Indian and Alaska Native women had higher rates than non-Hispanic Black, Asian, or Hispanic men during 2012-2018.Methamphetamine use is associated with a range of serious health risks, including overdose deaths. There are currently no FDA-approved medications for treating methamphetamine use disorder or reversing overdoses.Behavioral therapies such as contingency management therapy can effectively reduce the harms associated with the use of methamphetamine.A recent clinical trial reported significantNIDA investigators led by Beth Han, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., obtained data used in the analysis from the 2011-2018 Multiple Cause-of-Death records from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Vital Statistics System, the nation's most complete database of births and deaths.Most people who use methamphetamine are between 25 and 54 years old. Deaths involving methamphetamines rose from 1.8 to 10.1 per 100,000 men, and from 0.8 to 4.5 per 100,000 women. The figures represent a more than five-fold increase from 2011 to 2018.said Dr. Han.