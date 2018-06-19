medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Preserving a Young Cancer Patient’s Fertility With Cell Culture System

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 19, 2018 at 5:14 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A cell culture system that, for the first time, can change testicular stem cells into sperm-like cells that may enable future fertility for prepubertal cancer patient boys (PCPBs) has been developed at the American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of The Negev.
Preserving a Young Cancer Patient’s Fertility With Cell Culture System
Preserving a Young Cancer Patient’s Fertility With Cell Culture System

Aggressive chemotherapy in childhood often results in male testicular damage and consequently jeopardizes future fertility. According to the findings, the researchers found that the presence of spermatogonial cells (SPGCs) in the testes of prepubertal cancer patient boys (PCPBs) can be used to develop future strategies for male fertility preservation.

In the study, seven testicular biopsies were obtained from chemotherapy-treated PCPBs. The researchers were able to cultivate and isolate testicular cells into different stages of development (pre-meiotic, meiotic and post-meiotic cells). Furthermore, they identified sperm-like cells that had developed from testicular cells of a PCPB.

"Our results demonstrate, for the first time, the presence of biologically active SPGCs in testicular biopsies of chemotherapy-treated PCPBs, and their capacity to develop in vitro to different stages of spermatogenesis, including the generation of sperm-like cells," according to lead researcher Prof. Mahmoud Huleihel, co-director of the Center of Advanced Research and Education in Reproduction (CARER), and a member of BGU's Shraga Segal Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Genetics. "This study may open the way for new therapeutic strategies for fertility preservation of PCPBs and for azoospermic patients."

The complete study is published in Stem Cells and Development.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Related Links

Testicular Cancer

Testicular Cancer

A person with testicular cancer may have a testicle that is three times its original size. The most cited risk factor is undescended testes.

Testicular Self-Examination

Testicular Self-Examination

A testicular self-examination (TSE) helps in detecting cancer of the testicles. Doctors recommend monthly self-examination of the testicles.

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Treatment options of prostate cancer includes waiting, surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, cryosurgery or biologic therapy.

Prostate Cancer Screening

Prostate Cancer Screening

PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) test and Digital Rectal Examination are two tests that allow detection of prostate cancer at early stages.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Couples facing difficulty in getting pregnant could benefit from lifestyle changes. Serious medical factors might be beyond control, but lifestyle factors are choices, affecting fertility.

Ovulation

Ovulation

Ovulation is the time when an egg or ovum is released by female ovary, usually midway during the menstrual cycle. The ovulation calendar helps to calculate the time of ovulation.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Ovulation Cancer and Homeopathy Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Encephalocele - Congenital Neural Tube Defect

Encephalocele - Congenital Neural Tube Defect

Encephalocele is a birth defect where a sac like protrusion of brain and covering membranes occurs ...

 Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia or chronic lung disease of infancy is seen in premature and low birth ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Ear, nose and throat are important organs and disease in one area can affect the others. ENT ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...