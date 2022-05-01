Painkillers Not Recommended After Getting Covaxin Vaccination

No painkillers or Paracetamol are recommended for teenagers after being vaccinated with Covaxin, said vaccine maker Bharat Biotech. "We have received feedback that certain immunization centers are recommending taking three Paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with Covaxin for children. No paracetamol or painkillers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin," the Hyderabad-based company said.

‘Paracetamol was recommended along with certain other COVID-19 vaccines and is not recommended for Covaxin.’

COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years began across the country on January 3. The children are being administered the first dose of Covaxin.



During the first three days, over 1.06 crore children received the jab.



Source: IANS

The firm said through its clinical trials spanning 30,000 individuals, approximately 10-20 percent of individuals reported side effects. "Most of these are mild, resolve within 1-2 days, and do not require medication. Medication is only recommended after you consult a physician," it said.