Painkillers Not Recommended After Getting Covaxin Vaccination

by Colleen Fleiss on January 5, 2022 at 10:53 PM
Painkillers Not Recommended After Getting Covaxin Vaccination

No painkillers or Paracetamol are recommended for teenagers after being vaccinated with Covaxin, said vaccine maker Bharat Biotech.

"We have received feedback that certain immunization centers are recommending taking three Paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with Covaxin for children. No paracetamol or painkillers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin," the Hyderabad-based company said.

The firm said through its clinical trials spanning 30,000 individuals, approximately 10-20 percent of individuals reported side effects. "Most of these are mild, resolve within 1-2 days, and do not require medication. Medication is only recommended after you consult a physician," it said.

COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years began across the country on January 3. The children are being administered the first dose of Covaxin.

During the first three days, over 1.06 crore children received the jab.

Source: IANS
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Quiz on Painkillers
Acetaminophen or Paracetamol
Covaxin for Children Proven to be Safe in Phase II/III Study
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
Prescription Drug Abuse
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
