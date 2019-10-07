medindia

Over-fed Bacteria Make People Sick, Says Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 10, 2019 at 6:11 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new and more comprehensive ecological-evolutionary theory on the development of environmental diseases has been formulated by a team from the Collaborative Research Centre (CRC) 1182 "Origin and Function of Metaorganisms" at Kiel University (CAU).
Over-fed Bacteria Make People Sick, Says Study
Over-fed Bacteria Make People Sick, Says Study

Since the end of the Second World War, along with the growing prosperity and the associated changes in lifestyle, numerous new and civilisation-related disease patterns have developed in today's industrialised nations. Examples of the so-called "environmental diseases" are different bowel inflammations like Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis. Common causes include disruptions to the human microbiome, i.e. the natural microbial colonisation of the body, and in particular of the intestine.

Show Full Article


To date, scientists have explained this disrupted cooperation between host body and microbes with different hypotheses: for example, they postulated that excessive hygiene, the intensive use of antibiotics, or certain genetic factors permanently disrupt the microbiome, thus making people vulnerable to illnesses. However, these explanation attempts have so far been incomplete.

The, to some extent, over-fed bacteria in the gut thus promote disease development. The Kiel scientists published this fundamental new approach towards a more complete explanation of environmental diseases yesterday in the journal mBio.

The origin lies in the oceans

The starting point for the Kiel research team was the ecology of marine habitats: research on coral and algae dying off, and the associated effects on important ecosystems in the oceans, suggests that in addition to other factors such as climate change or overfishing, the nutrient conditions in the seawater may be the cause of the problem. As soon as there is an oversupply of food due to human influences, bacteria living in a community with corals begin to decouple from their hosts.

They then no longer feed off the metabolic products of the host, but prefer the richer nutrient supply of the surrounding waters. The balance of the coral microbiome is disrupted because of the exodus of its symbiotic partner, and diseases occur as a result. "In this connection between nutrient availability and the balance of bacteria-host relationships, we see a universal principle which goes way beyond the very specific example of corals," explained Dr Tim Lachnit, research associate at the CRC 1182 and first author of the study.

"In studies of our model organism, the freshwater polyp Hydra, we were able to experimentally confirm this connection," continued Lachnit. These small cnidarians also showed clear signs of disease as soon as their normal nutrient uptake was disturbed and an over-supply of food was available instead.

What do corals and cnidarians have to do with people?

With a high degree of probability, the knowledge gained in the experiment can also be transferred to human health. Similar to in seawater, or in the simple body cavity of a freshwater polyp, which during the course of evolution has decoupled from its external environment and a direct food supply, the nutrient supply in the human gut is also changing along with the civilisation-induced changes in eating habits - towards an unbalanced, energy-rich and low-fibre diet.

In addition to direct negative health consequences, a permanently high, easy to process supply of nutrients not only affects the human metabolism it feeds, but also the bacterial colonisation of the intestine, which is also "fed". The microbes switch from the metabolites of the host as their staple food to the abundantly available nutrients from the human food and thus decouple from their interactions with the host organism.

"This over-feeding of the bacteria promotes their growth as a whole, and certain species of bacteria proliferate to the detriment of other members of the microbiome in an increased and uncontrolled manner," emphasised Professor Thomas Bosch, spokesperson of the CRC 1182. "Thus, along with the change in the composition of the bacterial colonisation, the interactions between bacteria and host organism also change, and a serious maladaptation - known as dysbiosis - occurs," explained Dr Peter Deines, research associate at the Kiel metaorganism CRC.

Other civilisation-related factors increase this imbalance of the microbiome. The elimination of periodic fasting resulting from food sources not always being available, the only very rare occurrence of diarrhoea leading to episodic reductions of the intestinal bacterial colonisers and the diet-related impoverishment of the microbial diversity in the gut are just a few examples. The first two of these represent very fundamental mechanisms, which since the early development of mankind right up to the pre-industrial era enabled the microbiome to return to a normal state at regular intervals, and thus regain a healthy and natural composition.

Does the microbiome heal itself?

The "over-feeding hypothesis" proposed by researchers from the Kiel CRC 1182, in close cooperation with the CAU Cluster of Excellence "Precision Medicine in Chronic Inflammation", offers valuable approaches for further research, right through to potential transfer to future treatments: to date, scientists were particularly looking for ways to correct a disturbed microbiome through external interventions such as probiotics, i.e. the addition of certain types of helpful bacteria, or even faecal transplants to restore the balance.

Now, the ecological-evolutionary perspective has added another dimension. More than ever before, it incorporates the natural ability of the microbiome to readjust itself, and to restore a healthy composition. Therefore, future research approaches lie in the specific mechanisms that balance the microbiome, and the question of whether the "overfeeding" of the bacteria can be reduced by changed eating habits. "An interesting question will be whether the original evolutionary processes which ensure the balance of the microbiome also have therapeutic potential," said Lachnit. "In the future we will, for example, not only consider the known health benefits of fasting, but also its effects on the composition and function of the microbiome, and thus on the development of inflammatory diseases," continued Lachnit.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory bowel disease involves chronic inflammation of the colon and small intestine. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain and weight loss.

Drug Found to Increase the Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Medications that target tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNFα) can provoke the development of other autoimmune conditions.

Quiz on Antibiotics

Your doctor may suggest antibiotics at the first sight of an infection, but how much do you really know about these wonder drugs? Test yourself. ...

Computational Tool Predicts How Gut Microbiome Changes Over Time

New computational modeling method can identify the microbe types in a person's gut which can reflect and affect the state of their health.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

More News on:

Shigellosis MRSA - The Super Bug Food Safety for Health Antibiotics 

What's New on Medindia

Exposure to Air Pollution Causes Your Lungs to Age Faster and Increases Lung Disease Risk

Home Remedies for Ringworm

Home Remedies for Dry Scalp
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive