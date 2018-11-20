Organs from a Brain-Dead Girl Saved Three Lives in Kolkata

Font : A- A+



Three people get new lease of lives in Kolkata after receiving organs from a 13 year old brain dead girl. The kidneys and liver of the girl were transported through a 170 kilometer long green corridor to the city.

Organs from a Brain-Dead Girl Saved Three Lives in Kolkata



"The organs of Madhusmita Bayen, who was declared brain dead, were transported from Durgapur Mission Hospital in West Burdwan district to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital through a green corridor on Sunday night. The distance covered was nearly 170 kilometres," a doctor at the hospital said.



‘'The organs of the brain dead girl have saved three lives in Bengal'.’ While the two kidneys were transplanted into Abhishek Misra and Mithun Dalal early Monday, the liver was received by Sanjit Bala, admitted in the same hospital, the doctor said.



Madhusmita, a resident of Mejia in Bankura, had slipped into coma a few days ago and was declared brain dead on Saturday.



"The transplants were successful. The recipients have been kept under observation for the next 72 hours," the doctor said.







Source: IANS "The organs of Madhusmita Bayen, who was declared brain dead, were transported from Durgapur Mission Hospital in West Burdwan district to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital through a green corridor on Sunday night. The distance covered was nearly 170 kilometres," a doctor at the hospital said.While the two kidneys were transplanted into Abhishek Misra and Mithun Dalal early Monday, the liver was received by Sanjit Bala, admitted in the same hospital, the doctor said.Madhusmita, a resident of Mejia in Bankura, had slipped into coma a few days ago and was declared brain dead on Saturday."The transplants were successful. The recipients have been kept under observation for the next 72 hours," the doctor said.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: