Organs from a Brain-Dead Girl Saved Three Lives in Kolkata

by Mohamed Fathima S on  November 20, 2018 at 9:40 AM Organ Donation News
Three people get new lease of lives in Kolkata after receiving organs from a 13 year old brain dead girl. The kidneys and liver of the girl were transported through a 170 kilometer long green corridor to the city.
"The organs of Madhusmita Bayen, who was declared brain dead, were transported from Durgapur Mission Hospital in West Burdwan district to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital through a green corridor on Sunday night. The distance covered was nearly 170 kilometres," a doctor at the hospital said.

While the two kidneys were transplanted into Abhishek Misra and Mithun Dalal early Monday, the liver was received by Sanjit Bala, admitted in the same hospital, the doctor said.

Madhusmita, a resident of Mejia in Bankura, had slipped into coma a few days ago and was declared brain dead on Saturday.

"The transplants were successful. The recipients have been kept under observation for the next 72 hours," the doctor said.



Source: IANS

