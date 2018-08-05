medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Novel Ways to Treat and Manage Epileptic Seizures

by Sushma Rao on  May 8, 2018 at 5:02 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Epilepsy is a common neurological disorder and around one-third of epilepsy patients do not respond well to anti-seizure drugs. New findings from the University of Kentucky published in the Journal of Neuroscience show that there may be new ways to address blood-brain barrier dysfunction in epilepsy.
Novel Ways to Treat and Manage Epileptic Seizures
Novel Ways to Treat and Manage Epileptic Seizures

Until now, it was believed that the cause and effect of epilepsy was merely based on a dysfunction in the brain's neurons.

However, recent findings suggest that epilepsy can be caused by many other factors, including a dysfunctional blood-brain barrier. Essentially, seizures erode the lining of capillaries in the brain which plays a role in letting nutrients in and keeping toxins out. This can result in a "leaky" blood-brain barrier, which leads to more seizures, resulting in epilepsy progression.

Björn Bauer's lab at the UK College of Pharmacy collaborated with Sanders-Brown Center on Aging scientists to conduct research focused on this barrier leakage. Bauer and colleagues hypothesized that glutamate, released during seizures, mediates an increase in certain enzymes and activity levels, thereby contributing to barrier leakage.

Through their research, they found that the neurotransmitter glutamate, released during seizures, increased the activity of two types of enzymes, which increased barrier leakage. They also found that blocking the enzyme cPLA2 and genetically deleting cPLA2 may prevent the changes mentioned and the associated leakage. This suggests that cPLA2 is responsible for barrier leakage.

Since 30 percent of people with epilepsy do not respond well to current anti-seizure medications, these findings demonstrate there could be new ways to treat and manage seizures that currently do not respond well to medication.

The data gathered implies that cPLA2 could be a pharmaceutical target to repair and normalize barrier dysfunction and improve the treatment of epilepsy and potentially other neurological disorders that are accompanied by blood-brain barrier leakage These strategies to repair barrier dysfunction could be valuable add-on treatments to existing pharmacotherapy.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Epilepsy During Pregnancy

Epilepsy During Pregnancy

Seizures or epilepsy during pregnancy can be fatal for both the mother and child and needs urgent medical intervention. The reasons are often unknown.

Epilepsy

Epilepsy

Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a chronic neurological disorder

Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy

Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy

Juvenile myoclonic epilepsy is a form of generalized seizure characterized by sudden jerky movements of both arms and shoulders, usually just after waking up.

Absence Seizure

Absence Seizure

Absence seizure (petit mal epilepsy) involves sudden lapse in consciousness and staring blankly into space, the episodes lasting less than 15 seconds.

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome is observed in infants and older children. To date, defects in 6 genes are known to cause the syndrome. Irritability, erratic sleep, and fever are some symptoms.

Convulsions

Convulsions

A seizure or a convulsion is a result of abnormal electrical activity in the brain. However, not all convulsions amount to epilepsy, and it can affect an individual at any age.

Neurocysticercosis

Neurocysticercosis

Neurocysticercosis or Cysticercosis of brain is the most common cause of epilepsy and the most common parasitic infection of the brain. Neurocysticercosis is more common in the developing countries.

Video-EEG Monitoring Test

Video-EEG Monitoring Test

Video-electroencephalography monitoring is a diagnostic technique that records the electrical activity of the brain during seizures for a prolonged period.

More News on:

Epilepsy Neurocysticercosis Convulsions Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome Video-EEG Monitoring Test 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy

Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy

Hypothyroidism is a health condition where the thyroid gland produces less thyroid hormone. ...

 Alkaptonuria

Alkaptonuria

Alkaptonuria or black urine disease is an inherited disorder where a chemical called homogentisic ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Is your newborn baby constantly crying? Are you at your wit's end not knowing what to do? Find ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...