medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Test to Predict Chemotherapy Outcome and Safety for Women

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 4, 2018 at 10:21 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The potential outcome of chemotherapy including benefits and side-effects can be presented with a newly developed test.

This 21-gene test performed on tumors could enable most patients with the most common type of early breast cancer to avoid chemotherapy.
New Test to Predict Chemotherapy Outcome and Safety for Women
New Test to Predict Chemotherapy Outcome and Safety for Women

"With results of this groundbreaking study, we now can safely avoid chemotherapy in about 70 percent of patients who are diagnosed with the most common form of breast cancer," Dr. Albain said. "For countless women and their doctors, the days of uncertainty are over."

Dr. Albain, the Huizenga Family Endowed Chair in Oncology Research at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine, has conducted research with the 21-gene test and also used it in her practice for years.

The test examines 21 genes from a patient's breast cancer biopsy sample to determine how active they are. The tumor is assigned a "recurrence score" from 0 to 100; the higher the score, the greater the chance the cancer will recur in distant organs and decrease survival. If patients with higher scores receive chemotherapy, this risk of recurrence will be significantly reduced, enabling more patients to be cured.

Previously, the challenge doctors and patients have faced is what to do if a patient has a mid-range score. It was uncertain whether the benefit of chemotherapy was great enough to justify the added risks and toxicity. Previous studies demonstrated that patients with low scores (10 or lower) did not need chemotherapy, while women with high scores (above 25) did require and benefit from chemotherapy. The new study examined the majority of women who fall in the intermediate range of 11 to 25.

The study enrolled 10,273 women who had the most common type of breast cancer (hormone-receptor positive, HER-2 negative) that had not spread to lymph nodes. Researchers examined outcomes of the 69 percent of patients who had intermediate scores on the 21-gene test.

Patients were randomly assigned to receive chemotherapy followed by hormonal therapy or hormone therapy alone. Researchers examined the chemotherapy and non-chemotherapy groups for several outcomes, including being cancer free, having cancer recur locally or to distant sites in the body and overall survival.

For the entire study population with gene test scores between 11 and 25-and especially among women aged 50 to 75-there was no significant difference between the chemotherapy and no chemotherapy groups. Among women younger than 50, outcomes were similar when gene test scores were 15 or lower. Among younger women with scores 16 to 25, outcomes were slightly better in the chemotherapy group.

"The study should have a huge impact on doctors and patients," Dr. Albain said. "Its findings will greatly expand the number of patients who can forgo chemotherapy without compromising their outcomes. We are de-escalating toxic therapy."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Related Links

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like 'magic bullets' to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy

'Chemo' means medicine or 'drug'; 'therapy' means 'treatment'. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Triple-negative breast cancers are ER negative, PR negative, and lack overexpression of HER-2. They are difficult to treat and are very aggressive.

PUVA Therapy

PUVA Therapy

PUVA or photochemotherapy is used to treat several skin disorders with the help of UV light and the drug psoralen.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the ‘good cancers’.

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.

Male Breast Cancer

Male Breast Cancer

Most cases of male breast cancer are diagnosed between the ages of 60 and 70 years. Treatment of male breast cancer often involves surgery.

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.

Peritoneal Cancer

Peritoneal Cancer

Peritoneal cancer is a rare cancer that develops in the peritoneum. Peritoneal cancers may be primary or secondary and symptoms of peritoneal cancer are vague.

Rhabdomyosarcoma

Rhabdomyosarcoma

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare type of cancer affecting the striated muscles. It mostly occurs in children.

Undescended Testicles

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

More News on:

Undescended Testicles Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Hodgkins Lymphoma Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Varicocele Peritoneal Cancer Rhabdomyosarcoma Male Breast Cancer 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS)

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS)

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome is a systemic complication of fertility treatment with hormones ...

 Avatrombopag

Avatrombopag

Avatrombopag tablets for oral use were approved by the FDA in May 21, 2018 for treating ...

 Twenty One of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

Twenty One of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

Drinking alcohol in excess can cause serious health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...