New Study Aims to Find Medications for Opioid Use Disorder

by Ramya Rachamanti on  November 1, 2019 at 5:37 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
GLP-1 receptor agonists play a vital role in opioid reinforcement and analgesic responses. GLP-1 receptor agonist exendin-4 reduced oxycodone self-administration and the reinstatement of oxycodone-seeking behavior, according to a study done using recently established models of opioid-taking and -seeking behaviors in rats.
Opioid use disorder and overdose deaths are a major public health crisis in the United States. While medication-assisted treatments for opioid use disorder exist, these treatments remain inadequate for many patients, resulting in a high rate of relapse following detoxification.

"Collectively, these findings highlight a novel role for GLP-1 receptors in opioid mediated behaviors and suggest that central GLP-1 receptors could serve as targets for novel medications aimed at treating opioid use disorder without affecting opioid-induced analgesic responses," said Yafang Zhang, a post-doctoral fellow at Penn Nursing and lead investigator of the study.

The study, "Activation of GLP-1 Receptors Attenuates Oxycodone Taking and Seeking Without Compromising the Antinociceptive Effects of Oxycodone in Rats" has been published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology.

Co-authors of the article include Michelle W. Kahng, Jaclynn A. Elkind and Vanessa R. Weir, all of Penn Nursing; and Nicole S. Hernandez and Lauren M. Stein, both of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. Senior author Heath D. Schmidt, PhD, is an Associate Professor of Nursing in Penn Nursing's Department of Biobehavioral Health and an Associate Professor of Psychiatry in Penn's Perelman School of Medicine.

Source: Eurekalert

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Loss of Taste

Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

