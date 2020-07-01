medindia

New Opportunities For Powerful Cancer Therapies Due To Immune Cell Discovery

by Jeffil Obadiah on  January 7, 2020 at 10:28 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A subset of immune cells that are stimulated to kill cancerous cells has now been discovered, which could now revolutionize cancer treatment.
New Opportunities For Powerful Cancer Therapies Due To Immune Cell Discovery
New Opportunities For Powerful Cancer Therapies Due To Immune Cell Discovery

This new study built on previous research*, also led by Professors Sergio Quezada and Karl Peggs (both UCL Cancer Institute), which found that the following immunotherapy some CD4+ T cells, traditionally thought to be 'helper' and 'regulator' immune cells, become cytotoxic and directly engage with and kill cancer cells.

Show Full Article


Published in Immunity, scientists examined the molecular and cellular mechanisms underpinning this activity as part of an experimental study of immunotherapy in mice, funded by Cancer Research UK.

Researchers found that IL-2, a 'growth factor' for T cells and the 'transcription factor' Blimp-1, are responsible for initiating potent killer activity in CD4+ T cells within cancerous tumors.

Co-lead author, Professor Sergio Quezada (UCL Cancer Institute), said: "We knew these immune cells had the ability to kill cancer cells with incredible potency proactively, but to maximize their potential, we needed to know how this mechanism was activated.

"Our discovery provides the evidence and rationale for utilizing Blimp-1 to maximize the anti-tumor activity of CD4+ T cells. "Work is now underway in our lab to develop new personalized cell therapies where the activity of Blimp-1 can be maxed up to drive potent tumor control."

T cells are a subset of lymphocytes (white blood cells), which play a key role in the body's immune response. In immunotherapy, T cells are modified and used to attack cancer. These cells move around our bodies, looking for infected cells, and killing them. However, T cells do not recognize most cancers, since cancers develop from our own tissues and appear normal to most T cells.

The main challenge with T cell immunotherapy approaches is to find ways to direct T cells to attack cancer cells. Co-lead author, Professor Karl Peggs, (UCL Cancer Institute), said: "Cellular therapies have only recently entered the mainstream in terms of clinical application.

"Much remains unknown regarding how best to optimize these therapies, particularly to enable better activity in solid organ cancers. "Our findings broaden our understanding of the regulators of T cell differentiation, illuminating new elements that might be targeted to enhance therapeutic efficacy."

Dr. Emily Farthing, research information manager at Cancer Research UK, said: "Research like this helps scientists better understand the intricacies of our immune system and how it can be utilized to kill cancer cells.

"This work in the lab adds to growing evidence for the potential of immunotherapy and will hopefully lead to the development of more effective treatments for people affected by cancer."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

Flexible sigmoidoscopy is an endoscopic procedure used to screen individuals for colorectal cancer suspected to be in sigmoid colon.

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Red meat consumption has long been suspected of contributing to cancer development. Find out how much red meat is too much.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is a widely used endoscopic procedure to screen individuals for colorectal cancer. It is very sensitive in detecting colorectal cancers.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema

Double-contrast barium enema is a radiological technique that can be used to screen individuals for colorectal cancer and is performed when colonoscopy is not possible.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtMyasthenia GravisCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantNeck Cracking
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Mastoiditis

Amendment in the Schedule K Drugs Allows Health Workers to Dispense Drugs

Mediterranean Diet: The Best Diet for New Year 2020
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive