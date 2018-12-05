New Insights into Anti-rheumatic Drugs

Stopping tumor necrosis factor inhibitors in patients with stable low disease activity, on average, was associated with a cost saving of 7,133, a loss of 0.022 quality-adjusted life years, and an increase of 0.41 arthritis flares per patient per year, reveals study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology.
In the study, "The subpopulation of patients receiving biological disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs including tumor necrosis factor inhibitors... has increased over time and accounted for up to 20% of the population of rheumatoid arthritis patients in various Western healthcare systems," the authors wrote.
‘Stopping expensive biological drugs used to treat rheumatoid arthritis in patients who are in remission or who have low disease activity can save considerable costs, but it results in a small loss of quality-adjusted life years.’
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disease of the joints and the surrounding tissues. It is an autoimmune disease.
Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement