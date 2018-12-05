medindia
New Insights into Anti-rheumatic Drugs

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 12, 2018 at 11:18 PM Drug News
Stopping tumor necrosis factor inhibitors in patients with stable low disease activity, on average, was associated with a cost saving of 7,133, a loss of 0.022 quality-adjusted life years, and an increase of 0.41 arthritis flares per patient per year, reveals study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology.
In the study, "The subpopulation of patients receiving biological disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs including tumor necrosis factor inhibitors... has increased over time and accounted for up to 20% of the population of rheumatoid arthritis patients in various Western healthcare systems," the authors wrote.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disease of the joints and the surrounding tissues. It is an autoimmune disease.

Source: Eurekalert
Related Links

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in the joints.

Tests for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Tests for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Are you experiencing pain in the joints? You might have Rheumatoid arthritis, a condition affecting joints and results in pain and joint deformities. It is diagnosed by radiology and blood tests.

Quiz on Arthritis

Quiz on Arthritis

Do you know that there are more than 100 types of arthritis? If you think that only old people suffer from arthritis, take this intriguing quiz to get your facts on ...

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

