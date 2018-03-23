medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Culprit in Pancreatic Cancer Progression Identified

by Hannah Joy on  March 23, 2018 at 12:43 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Gut bacteria plays a major role in the progression of pancreatic cancer by suppressing immunotherapy, reveals a new study.
New Culprit in Pancreatic Cancer Progression Identified
New Culprit in Pancreatic Cancer Progression Identified

Bacterial load was significantly higher in pancreatic tumor samples from patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma compared with pancreatic tissue from normal individuals, and in studies using mice, eliminating certain "bad" bacteria slowed the growth of pancreatic cancer, reversed immune suppression, and upregulated the immune checkpoint protein PD1.

The study was published in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.

The authors of the study were George Miller, MD, HL Pachter Professor in the Departments of Surgery and Cell Biology at New York University School of Medicine; Deepak Saxena, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Basic Science and Craniofacial Biology at New York University College of Dentistry.

"The gut bacteria has been studied in many different cancers, including liver and colorectal cancer, and is shown to affect cancer progression," said Miller. "Because the pancreas is remote from the gut, it is considered a sterile organ, and there haven't been many studies that looked at the role of the gut microbiome in pancreatic cancer."

The researchers also compared fecal samples from 32 patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma with fecal samples from 31 normal individuals and found that the bacterial composition of cancer patients was distinct from that of normal individuals.

"The bacterial composition was more diverse in the fecal samples than from cancer patients," noted Miller.

"The dysbiosis [imbalance] in the gut microbiome can potentially be used as a biomarker to define a high-risk population," noted Saxena. Among the more abundant strains of bacteria found in pancreatic cancer patients were Proteobacteria, Bacteroidetes, and Firmicutes.

In mouse studies, the team demonstrated that bacteria translocate from the gut to the pancreas during pancreatic cancer. With further studies, the researchers showed that eliminating these bacteria using antimicrobial treatment slowed the progression of pancreatic cancer and lowered the tumor burden by about 50 percent.

This process also affected T-cell differentiation, leading to increased T-cell infiltration into the tumor and reduction in myeloid-derived suppressor cell (MDSC) population. Antimicrobial treatment also resulted in increased expression of PD1 on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells within the tumors.

Reintroduction of bacteria in antimicrobial treated mice reversed the tumor protection and reduced the immunogenicity of the tumors, suggesting that the microbiome promotes pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma by inducing immune suppression in the tumor.

The researchers also found that combining antimicrobial treatment with an anti-PD1 immunotherapy resulted in enhanced CD4+ and CD8+ T-cell activation in mice, suggesting that such a combination is a potential treatment option for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

The team is preparing to launch a clinical trial to test a combination of antibiotics (ciprofloxacin and metronidazole) and an anti-PD1 antibody in patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

"We were surprised to see that the human pancreatic tissue samples had an active microbiome," said Saxena. "And we found that not only are there bacteria in the pancreas but the bacterial load is significantly higher in pancreatic cancer tissue compared to normal pancreas tissue."

"Our studies show that the bacteria may serve both as biomarkers of increased risk for pancreatic cancer as well as potential therapeutic targets," said Miller. "We believe that targeting the microbiome in patients with pancreatic cancer can make immunotherapy effective."

Saxena noted, "Pancreatic cancer is a very aggressive disease with a five-year survival rate of a dismal 8.2 percent. Extending the life of these patients by manipulating the microbiome and decelerating tumor progression would be a significant step forward in managing this deadly disease."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Related Links

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Pancreas Transplantation

Pancreas Transplantation

Pancreas transplant is a surgical procedure involving the replacement of a dysfunctional pancreas in a person with Type 1 or insulin-dependent diabetes.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Pancreatic Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Pancreatitis Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Whipple´s Surgical Procedure Pancreas Transplantation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug Hypersensitivity

Drug Hypersensitivity

Drug hypersensitivity is an adverse reaction that occurs due to an interaction between a drug and ...

 Stiff Joints

Stiff Joints

Stiff joints are a major problem for the elderly, as the joints tend to wear-and-tear with ...

 Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer

Uterine/Endometrial cancer is the sixth most common cancer in women worldwide. Uterine cancer ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...