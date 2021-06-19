Migraine May Increase The Risk Of Complications During Pregnancy

Migraine in pregnant women highly increases the risk of gestational complications of diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and blood clots, as per a study in Israel, presented at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN).



There is always a 6% risk of developing obstetric and postpartum complications and getting admitted to high-risk departments in non-migraine pregnant women. However, the risk was found to be 6.9% in pregnant women who suffer from migraine without aura and 8.7% in migraine with aura.

‘Migraine in pregnant women highly increases the risk of gestational complications of diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and blood clots by 6.9% in migraine without aura and 8.7% in migraine with aura. This highlights the need for special monitoring and care throughout high-risk pregnancy.’





Migraine in Pregnant women



The study analyzed the mode of delivery, medical and obstetric complications in each trimester, and the use of medications throughout the pregnancy in 145,102 pregnant women between 2014-2020 (first pregnancy in the period per woman). Among them, 12,222 women experienced migraines, and 1,576 had migraines with aura.



"Our study confirms that women who suffer from migraine are at a greater risk of a host of medical and obstetric complications. As such, we are recommended that these women should be classed as 'high-risk' pregnancies and should therefore be treated according to a high-risk protocol," says the lead author of the study, Nirit Lev MD Ph.D.



This highlights the need for special monitoring and care throughout the high-risk pregnancy. The factors that contribute to a high-risk pregnancy include advanced maternal age, women who are carrying more than one baby, existing ailments like diabetes, epilepsy, high blood pressure, and complications in the previous pregnancy.



"Migraine sufferers were also found to have a greater risk of developing depression during their pregnancy and after giving birth. As a result, they should also be offered a neurological consultation during pregnancy adequate follow-up support after giving birth," says, Professor Lev.



Source: Medindia The migraine pain often worsens with movement or activity and it affects more than one in ten people. Women are three times more likely to suffer from migraines when compared to men.The study analyzed the mode of delivery, medical and obstetric complications in each trimester, and the use of medications throughout the pregnancy in 145,102 pregnant women between 2014-2020 (first pregnancy in the period per woman). Among them, 12,222 women experienced migraines, and 1,576 had migraines with aura.says the lead author of the study, Nirit Lev MD Ph.D.This highlights theThe factors that contribute to a high-risk pregnancy include advanced maternal age, women who are carrying more than one baby, existing ailments like diabetes, epilepsy, high blood pressure, and complications in the previous pregnancy.says, Professor Lev.Source: Medindia

characterized bythat can last for hours to days along with other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and increased sensitivity to light and sound.