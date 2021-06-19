by Karishma Abhishek on  June 19, 2021 at 11:52 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Migraine May Increase The Risk Of Complications During Pregnancy
Migraine in pregnant women highly increases the risk of gestational complications of diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and blood clots, as per a study in Israel, presented at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN).

There is always a 6% risk of developing obstetric and postpartum complications and getting admitted to high-risk departments in non-migraine pregnant women. However, the risk was found to be 6.9% in pregnant women who suffer from migraine without aura and 8.7% in migraine with aura.


Migraine (a type of headache) is one of the most prevalent and debilitating neurological disorder, characterized by intense throbbing or pulsating pain in the head (generally on one side), that can last for hours to days along with other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and increased sensitivity to light and sound.


The migraine pain often worsens with movement or activity and it affects more than one in ten people. Women are three times more likely to suffer from migraines when compared to men.

Migraine in Pregnant women

The study analyzed the mode of delivery, medical and obstetric complications in each trimester, and the use of medications throughout the pregnancy in 145,102 pregnant women between 2014-2020 (first pregnancy in the period per woman). Among them, 12,222 women experienced migraines, and 1,576 had migraines with aura.

"Our study confirms that women who suffer from migraine are at a greater risk of a host of medical and obstetric complications. As such, we are recommended that these women should be classed as 'high-risk' pregnancies and should therefore be treated according to a high-risk protocol," says the lead author of the study, Nirit Lev MD Ph.D.

This highlights the need for special monitoring and care throughout the high-risk pregnancy. The factors that contribute to a high-risk pregnancy include advanced maternal age, women who are carrying more than one baby, existing ailments like diabetes, epilepsy, high blood pressure, and complications in the previous pregnancy.

"Migraine sufferers were also found to have a greater risk of developing depression during their pregnancy and after giving birth. As a result, they should also be offered a neurological consultation during pregnancy adequate follow-up support after giving birth," says, Professor Lev.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Migraine
Migraine is a chronic disorder characterized by headache, nausea, vomiting or sensitivity to light and sound.
READ MORE
Biofeedback Treatment for Anxiety, Migraine and Blood Pressure
Biofeedback is a feedback system where changes in physiology are detected and controlled. It helps in treatment of many disorders, especially psychosomatic ones.
READ MORE
Headache / Cephalgia
A headache literally means 'pain in the head'. It is a common complaint that may occur frequently in some
READ MORE
Menstrual Migraine
Menstrual migraine refers to severe headaches occurring in women two to three days before onset and during periods, and is related to hormonal fluctuations.
READ MORE
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.
READ MORE
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.
READ MORE
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs should be avoided.
READ MORE
Home Pregnancy Test
A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.
READ MORE
Pregnancy
Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.
READ MORE
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.
READ MORE
Trimester of pregnancy
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHome Pregnancy TestPregnancyMigrainePsychological Changes In PregnancyDrugs in Pregnancy and LactationBreech Presentation and DeliveryAir travel: To fly or not to flyHeadache / Cephalgia