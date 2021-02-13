by Colleen Fleiss on  February 13, 2021 at 10:56 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Metabolic Response Behind Reduced Cancer Cell Growth Discovered
In blood cancer multiple myeloma, inhibition of the protein EZH2 can reduce the growth of cancer cells, said Uppsala University researchers. The reduction is caused by changes in the cancer cells' metabolism.

These changes can be used as markers to discriminate whether a patient would respond to treatment by EZH2 inhibition. The study has been published in the journal Cell Death & Disease.

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer where immune cells grow in an uncontrolled way in the bone marrow. The disease is very difficult to treat and is still considered incurable, and thus it is urgent to identify new therapeutic targets in the cancer cells.


The research group behind the new study has previously shown that cultivated multiple myeloma cells had reduced growth and were even killed if they were treated with a substance that inhibited the EZH2 protein. Now they found that EZH2 inhibition also reduced cancer growth in a multiple myeloma mouse model.

"We treated mice with a type of cancer that corresponds to human multiple myeloma with a substance that inhibits EZH2 and discovered several signs that the treated mice had slower cancer growth than non-treated mice. This provided further evidence for the potential of EZH2 as a target for clinical intervention," says Helena Jernberg Wiklund, professor at the Department of Immunology, Genetics and Pathology, who has led the study.

The results from the mouse model encouraged the researchers to further investigate what it is that makes the cells sensitive to EZH2 inhibition. Human multiple myeloma cells are more heterogeneous than mouse model cells and they found that some types of human cultivated multiple myeloma cells were sensitive whereas others were resistant.

To study this phenomenon further, the researchers employed a global analysis of cellular metabolites in combination with analysis of gene activity. Sensitivity was found to be associated with alterations in specific metabolic pathways in the cells.

"In cells that were sensitive to EZH2 inhibition, the methionine cycling pathways were altered, an effect we did not detect in non-sensitive cells. This alteration was caused by a downregulation of methionine cycling-associated genes," says Helena Jernberg Wiklund.

The alterations in metabolite abundance in the methionine cycling pathways could be used as markers to discriminate whether a patient is responding to EZH2 inhibition, which is of great importance for the potential clinical use of this treatment.

"They also highlight that global analysis of metabolites and gene activity are powerful tools and when used together, they provide a better understanding of what happens in cancer cells when exposed to novel treatments. We believe that our results are relevant to both preclinical and clinical researchers, as a step towards finding new ways to treat patients with multiple myeloma," says Helena Jernberg Wiklund.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Multiple Myeloma
Multiple Myeloma caught public attention when model turned actress Lisa Ray, who worked in Deepa Mehta's 'Water' , declared that she had the incurable Multiple Myeloma.
READ MORE
Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer
Blood Cancer Overview Blood cancer or hematological cancer is cancer affecting the normal production and function of the various blood cells. Take this quiz and learn about the various types of blood ...
READ MORE
Designer DNA Helps Treat Multiple Myeloma in Mice
New study suggests launch of Phase I clinical trial to test a designer DNA agent- an antisense oligonucleotide that targets a gene called IRF4 in patients with multiple myeloma.
READ MORE
New Drug may Reverse Treatment Resistance in Advanced Multiple Myeloma
New drug, called FL118, has shown promise against advanced multiple myeloma cancer cells, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Syndrome X
"Syndrome X" or "Metabolic syndrome" is a group of conditions that puts a person at risk for diabetes and heart disease. With Syndrome X, the risk of developing heart disease jumps twentyfold.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentColorectal CancerCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtSyndrome XCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant