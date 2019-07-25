medindia

Mediterranean Diet Improves Maternal & Fetal Health Outcomes

by Mohamed Fathima S on  July 25, 2019 at 2:17 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Pregnant women eating a Mediterranean-style diet including a daily portion of tree nuts (half being walnuts) and extra virgin olive oil, had a 35 percent lower risk of gestational diabetes and gained 2.75 pounds less, compared to women who received standard prenatal care.
Mediterranean Diet Improves Maternal & Fetal Health Outcomes
Mediterranean Diet Improves Maternal & Fetal Health Outcomes

A Mediterranean-style diet rich in good, unsaturated fats, found in foods like walnuts and extra virgin olive oil, has been shown to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular death in adults, according to the landmark PREDIMED study. Walnuts, in particular, are a traditional food in the Mediterranean diet because of their omega-3 ALA content (2.5g/oz - the only nut significantly high in this essential fatty acid) and bioactive compounds. While there has been extensive research on the Mediterranean diet to date, the diet's potential to improve maternal and offspring outcomes has not been widely evaluated, making this study particularly valuable.

Show Full Article


Conducted by researchers at Queen Mary University of London and the University of Warwick, this new study included 1,252 multi-ethnic inner-city pregnant women with metabolic risk factors, including obesity and chronic hypertension. In addition to receiving folic acid and vitamin D supplementation, the women were randomly assigned to either a Mediterranean-style diet or a control group that received dietary advice per UK national recommendations for prenatal care and weight management during pregnancy.

Those who followed the Mediterranean diet consumed a daily portion of nuts (30g/day; 15g walnuts, 7.5g almonds, 7.5g hazelnuts) and used extra virgin olive oil (0.5L/week) as their main source of cooking fat. In addition, the diet emphasized fruit, vegetables, non-refined grains and legumes; moderate to high consumption of fish; small to moderate intake of poultry and dairy products; low intake of red meat and processed meat; and avoidance of sugary drinks, fast food, and food rich in animal-based fat.

Participants received dietary advice at 18, 20, and 28 weeks' gestation to help improve compliance and make sure the diet was made culturally sensitive. Investigators measured dietary compliance using self-reported feedback from the participants, so it's important to note that there could have been human error in the reporting.

The investigators also assessed the effect of a Mediterranean diet on other pregnancy complications such as high blood pressure, preeclampsia, stillbirth, small for gestational age fetus, or admission to a neonatal care unit, but did not find any significant associations.

One in four mothers enter pregnancy with pre-existing obesity, chronic hypertension or raised lipid levels, which can lead to pregnancy complications, long-term risk of diabetes and cardiovascular complications for mothers and their children. These findings provide additional support for following a Mediterranean-style diet which has been linked to additional health benefits such as improved cognitive function.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.

Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Mediterranean Diet Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease 

What's New on Medindia

One in Three Cancer Patients Don't Get Psychological Support

Heart Attacks are Common in Humans: Here's Why

Chemical Castration
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive