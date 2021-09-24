About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Many Phase III Cancer Clinical Trials Do Not Achieve Benefit

by Angela Mohan on September 24, 2021 at 2:26 PM
Font : A-A+

Many Phase III Cancer Clinical Trials Do Not Achieve Benefit

More than 80% of therapies tested in Phase III cancer trials did not achieve meaningful clinical benefit in prolonging survival, as per the study in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

The researchers analyzed 362 industry-sponsored Phase III randomized trials in oncology from 2008 to 2017, and found that 87% were either false-positive or true-negative for meeting overall survival goals.

Advertisement


More than half of the initially reported positive trials were found to be false-positive for overall survival.

Dr. Shen continued: "Our study shows that reducing false positive errors by imposing more stringent statistical threshold in Phase III trials is not likely to be practically feasible.
Advertisement

Rethink the process that leads to the decision of moving a new therapy to Phase III testing to begin with. More research is needed in this regard."

"Our study highlights the need to more efficiently identify which new therapies merit Phase III testing," said lead researcher Changyu Shen, PhD, Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School at the time this study was conducted.

"In order to sustain the rate of innovation in cancer therapeutics and ensure that our patients have access to effective yet affordable therapies, the clinical trial pipeline in oncology must be efficient and accurate. Our work shows that in the past ten years, this has not been the case."

Most of the trials in the current study focused on lung, breast, gastrointestinal, and hematologic cancers; trials with fewer than 100 participants were excluded, meaning rare cancer types were less likely to be included. These are mostly two-arm studies of an interventional regimen compared with a control treatment.

"This paper shows that a lot of drugs with 'positive' Phase III trials may have a smaller ultimate benefit than was expected, and that changing the threshold for statistical significance is not a quick fix," said Elizabeth A. Handorf, PhD, Associate Research Professor, Fox Chase Cancer Center, who was not involved in this research.

"I think it highlights the need for more efficient study designs, like adaptive trials, and clear definitions of what makes an effect clinically meaningful."





Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Six Ways to Help Your Kids Cope With Stress
Diabetes Drug may Prolong Preterm Pregnancies >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Emotional Healing
Emotional Healing
Psychosis Risk Related to Cat Parasite
Psychosis Risk Related to Cat Parasite
Sedentary Behavior Precipitates Night-Time Hot Flashes
Sedentary Behavior Precipitates Night-Time Hot Flashes
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Clinical Trials Cancer and Homeopathy Clinical Trials - The Past and The Future Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Placebo Effects: Rare Insights Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

Recommended Reading
Clinical Trials - The Past and The Future
Clinical Trials - The Past and The Future
Many of the drugs that are used today have been discovered by chance or often by mere serendipity...
Clinical Trials
Clinical Trials
Clinical trials are experiments that yield useful information to clinicians if a particular treatmen...
Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial
Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial
Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they...
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most...
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. ...
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights
Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician a...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close