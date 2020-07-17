by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  July 17, 2020 at 4:16 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Machine Learning For Chronic Heart Failure Care
Artificial intelligence helps to predict outcomes of chronic heart failure and arrhythmia. It helps to distinguish sudden arrhythmic cardiac death from heart failure death, This knowledge can be used to tailor medical care given to the patients according to their needs.

Tens of millions of people worldwide have chronic heart failure, and only a little over half of them survive 5 years beyond their diagnosis. Now, researchers from Japan are helping doctors to assign patients into groups based on their specific needs, to improve medical outcomes.

In a study recently published in the Journal of Nuclear Cardiology, researchers from Kanazawa University have used computer science to disentangle patients most at risk of sudden arrhythmic cardiac death from patients most at risk of heart failure death.


Doctors have many methods at their disposal for diagnosing chronic heart failure. However, there's a need to better identify what treatment to pursue, in accordance with the risks of each approach. When combined with conventional clinical tests, a molecule known as iodine-123 labelled MIBG can help discriminate between high-risk and low-risk patients. However, there is no way to assess the risk of arrhythmic death separately from the risk of heart failure death, something the researchers at Kanazawa University aimed to address.

"We used artificial intelligence to show that numerous variables work in synergy to better predict chronic heart failure outcomes," explains lead author of the study Kenichi Nakajima. "Neither variable, in and of itself, is quite up to the task."

To do this, the researchers examined the medical records of 526 patients with chronic heart failure and who underwent consecutive iodine-123-MIBG imaging and standard clinical testing. Conventional medical care proceeded as normal after imaging.

"The results were clear," says Nakajima. "Heart failure death was most common in older adult patients with very low MIBG activity, worse New York Heart Association class, and comorbidities."

Furthermore, arrhythmia was most common in younger patients with moderately low iodine-123-MIBG activity and less serious heart failure. Doctors can use the Kanazawa University researchers' results to tailor medical care; for example, the type of implantable defibrillator most likely to meet the needs of the patient.

"It's important to note that our results need to be confirmed in a larger study," explains Nakajima. "In particular, the arrhythmia outcomes were perhaps too infrequent to be clinically reliable."

Given that chronic heart failure is a global problem that frequently kills within a few years after diagnosis, if not treated appropriately, it's essential to start the most appropriate medical care as soon as possible. With a reliable test that predicts which patients most likely need which treatments, a greater number of patients are likely to live longer.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Congestive Heart Failure
Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 
READ MORE
Cardiac Pacemaker for Abnormal Heart Rhythms
A pacemaker stimulates the heart with electrical signals when it detects arrhythmias of the heart. Pacemakers are classified based on the number of lead electrodes used and the type of pacing involved.
READ MORE
Cardiogenic Shock
Cardiogenic shock is defined as reduced cardiac output due to inability of the heart to pump adequate blood in the presence of a normal blood volume.
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.
READ MORE
Cough Symptom Evaluation
Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.
READ MORE
Infective Endocarditis
Infective endocarditis has been arbitrarily categorized as acute or subacute based on the length of symptoms before presentation.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.
READ MORE
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

Congenital Heart DiseaseHeartHealthy HeartPulmonary Arterial HypertensionStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisInfective EndocarditisCough Symptom EvaluationPericarditis