About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Why You Shouldn't Turn on the Car AC Immediately

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jun 20 2024 2:39 PM

Highlights:
  • Turning on the AC immediately in a hot car can dry out your lungs and irritate allergies
  • UST buildup in car vents can trigger allergy symptoms when AC is turned on right away
  • Cool your car naturally for a few minutes before using the AC to avoid these issues
Turning on the AC right away can dry out your lungs. Dust in the car vents can irritate allergies. According to Dr. Basavaraj S. Kumbar, a consultant of internal medicine, this habit can dry out your lungs, especially for people prone to dust allergies (1 Trusted Source
Do NOT turn on the AC immediately after getting into the car!

Go to source).

How Air Conditioner Gets Contaminated
How Air Conditioner Gets Contaminated
This section tells how the filters of the air conditioners get clogged with pollen grains, animal dander and dust particles, which then get circulated throughout the indoor environment.
Advertisement

The Problem with Hot Car Air

The interior of a car parked in the sun can become significantly hotter than the outside air. When you turned on the AC right away, this sudden change in temperature can irritate your lungs. Dr. Kumbar recommends waiting a few minutes to let the car cool down naturally before turning on the AC.


Advertisement
The Hidden Danger Lurking in Your Car: Flame Retardants and Their Health Risks
The Hidden Danger Lurking in Your Car: Flame Retardants and Their Health Risks
Flame retardants in cars pose serious health risks, especially for drivers and children. Urgent action is needed to revise regulations and promote safer alternatives.

Dust Allergies and Car Vents

Another concern with immediate AC use is dust buildup in the car's ventilation system. Dust mites and other allergens can thrive in these vents, and turned on the AC can stir them up. This can trigger allergy symptoms like sneezing, itchy eyes, and a runny nose.


Advertisement
Air Conditioning in Cars Cuts Down 80% of Microbes: Study
Air Conditioning in Cars Cuts Down 80% of Microbes: Study
Air conditioning in cars cuts out more than 80 percent of germs, fungal spores and particles from outside air, providing a boon for people with respiratory problems or allergies, German

Tips for Safe AC Use

  • Wait a few minutes to let the car cool down before turning on the AC
  • Roll down the windows to allow hot air to escape
  • Ensure your car's ventilation ducts are cleaned regularly
  • Consider using a HEPA filter in your car's air conditioning system
Taking care of these steps can help you enjoy cool car rides without compromising your lung health.


Waste Automobile Energy For Air Conditioning? New Prototype Technology Suggestions
Waste Automobile Energy For Air Conditioning? New Prototype Technology Suggestions
Engineers at Oregon State University have developed a prototype of new technology that has the potential of addressing one of the leading problems in energy use around the world today

Beyond Dry Lungs: Additional Risks of Blasting Car AC Immediately

While dry lungs and allergy irritation are the main concerns highlighted by Dr. Kumbar, there are a few other reasons to avoid immediately turning on your car's AC in a hot car:

Reduced AC Efficiency: When the car's interior is significantly hotter than the desired cool temperature, the AC system has to work much harder to reach that point. This puts extra strain on the engine and can lead to decreased fuel efficiency.

Unpleasant Odors: Hot car interiors can trap odors from cigarettes, spilled drinks, or even just plain dust. Turned on the AC right away can circulate these odors throughout the car, creating an unpleasant initial experience.

Risk of Heatstroke: While not directly related to the AC, it's important to note that if someone were to get into a very hot car and immediately turn on the AC on high, it might take longer to feel cool. This could be risky for people prone to heatstroke, especially children or pets left unattended in the car.

Alternative Cooling Strategies: Beat the Heat Before Turning on the AC

Some ways to cool down your car before turning on the AC are:

Park in the Shade: This simple step can significantly reduce the car's interior temperature before you even get in.

Crack the Windows for a Few Minutes: Open the windows slightly for a few minutes to allow hot air to escape naturally. This will create a less drastic temperature difference when you do turn on the AC.

Sunshade for the Windshield: Using a reflective sunshade on the windshield can help prevent the sun's rays from directly heating the car's interior.

Seat Covers: Leather seats can become very hot in the sun. Using light-colored seat covers can help keep them cooler.

By following these tips, you can create a more comfortable driving experience while protecting your lungs and maximizing the efficiency of your car's AC system.

Reference:
  1. Do NOT turn on the AC immediately after getting into the car! - (https://invetec.eu/en/do-not-turn-the-ac-on-immediately/)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Lifestyle and Wellness
View All
Advertisement