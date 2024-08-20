Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, August 20). How Early Screen Time Use Can Lead to Increased Anger in Young Children . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 20, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/how-early-screen-time-use-can-lead-to-increased-anger-in-young-children-216894-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "How Early Screen Time Use Can Lead to Increased Anger in Young Children". Medindia. Aug 20, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/how-early-screen-time-use-can-lead-to-increased-anger-in-young-children-216894-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "How Early Screen Time Use Can Lead to Increased Anger in Young Children". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/how-early-screen-time-use-can-lead-to-increased-anger-in-young-children-216894-1.htm. (accessed Aug 20, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. How Early Screen Time Use Can Lead to Increased Anger in Young Children. Medindia, viewed Aug 20, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/how-early-screen-time-use-can-lead-to-increased-anger-in-young-children-216894-1.htm.