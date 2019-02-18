medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Kidney Patients Eligible for Free Bus Travel in Telangana

by Mohamed Fathima S on  February 18, 2019 at 8:58 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The state of Telangana is offering free travel for kidney patients in the buses of state-owned Telangana State Road Development Corporation (TSRTC). It is a welcoming move by the State Government that facilitates economically backward people to commute through this mode of public transport during hospital treatment visits.
Kidney Patients Eligible for Free Bus Travel in Telangana
Kidney Patients Eligible for Free Bus Travel in Telangana

Under an order issued by the state government, about 7,600 kidney patients covered under 'Aarogyasri', a scheme for free treatment of poor patients, and who are undergoing dialysis will be extended the facility of free bus travel.

TSRTC Managing Director Sunil Sharma said instructions were issued to all depots to implement the order.

The state government will reimburse Rs 12.22 crore per annum to TSRTC for this facility for kidney patients.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity

Adulteration of food with melamine results in the formation of kidney stones and kidney failure, even leading to death.

Chronic Renal Failure

Chronic renal failure or chronic kidney disease is progressive loss in kidney function. The change is irreversible and is due to loss of nephrons of the kidney.

Dialysis

Dialysis is an artificial process for removing excess water and waste from the blood. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are the types of dialysis.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Travel Kidney Travel Health Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract Renal Tubular Acidosis 

What's New on Medindia

Top 7 Eco-friendly Substitutes for Plastic Bags

Health Benefits of Cempedak

Mountaineering Safety
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive