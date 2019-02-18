The state of Telangana is offering free travel for kidney patients in the buses of state-owned Telangana State Road Development Corporation (TSRTC). It is a welcoming move by the State Government that facilitates economically backward people to commute through this mode of public transport during hospital treatment visits.

Kidney Patients Eligible for Free Bus Travel in Telangana

‘'Aarogyasri' is a flagship scheme of the Government of Telangana with the mission to offer quality healthcare to the poor.’

Under an order issued by the state government, about 7,600 kidney patients covered under 'Aarogyasri', a scheme for free treatment of poor patients, and who are undergoing dialysis will be extended the facility of free bus travel.TSRTC Managing Director Sunil Sharma said instructions were issued to all depots to implement the order.The state government will reimburse Rs 12.22 crore per annum to TSRTC for this facility for kidney patients.Source: IANS