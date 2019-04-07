medindia

Key to Successful Weight Loss Uncovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 4, 2019 at 4:25 AM Weight Loss
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Timing of exercise was found to be the key to successful weight loss, revealed a study of 375 adults who have successfully maintained weight loss and who engage in moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity. The findings of the study are published in Obesity.
Key to Successful Weight Loss Uncovered
Key to Successful Weight Loss Uncovered

"Our findings warrant future experimental research to determine whether promoting consistency in the time of day that planned and structured physical activity is performed can help individuals achieve and sustain higher levels of physical activity," said senior author Dale Bond, PhD of the Brown Alpert Medical School.

Show Full Article


"It will also be important to determine whether there is a specific time of day that is more advantageous for individuals who have initial low physical activity levels to develop a physical activity habit," added first author Leah Schumacher, PhD.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Carbohydrates and Weight Loss

Different diets emphasise different levels of carbohydrate restriction. And some diets claim carbohydrate to be the villain of their weight loss program.

Quiz on Weight Loss

If you thought fried foods, processed foods and potato are the bad guys in your weight loss plan, you thought right! Take this quiz and find out what actually can help you get the figure you always ...

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.

Bad Foods that May Still Be Good for Weight Loss

Who thought potato or pasta could help with your weight loss? Watch this slideshow to find out what researchers and nutritionists are saying about these and other 'bad' foods.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Weight Loss Program For Men

Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under check.

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a 40:30:30 plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

Diet Pills Obesity The Cabbage Diet Zone Diet Mediterranean Diet Bulimia Nervosa The Macrobiotic Diet Height and Weight-Kids Body Mass Index Weight Loss Program For Men 

What's New on Medindia

Promising New Approach to Treat Symptoms of Psychosis

Astronomers Help Fight Cancer: Here's How

Home Remedies for Pink Eye
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive