Timing of exercise was found to be the key to successful weight loss, revealed a study of 375 adults who have successfully maintained weight loss and who engage in moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity. The findings of the study are published in Obesity.

Key to Successful Weight Loss Uncovered

‘Being consistent in the timing of physical activity was associated with higher physical activity levels, regardless of whether people exercised consistently during the morning, afternoon, or evening. ’

"It will also be important to determine whether there is a specific time of day that is more advantageous for individuals who have initial low physical activity levels to develop a physical activity habit," added first author Leah Schumacher, PhD.

"Our findings warrant future experimental research to determine whether promoting consistency in the time of day that planned and structured physical activity is performed can help individuals achieve and sustain higher levels of physical activity," said senior author Dale Bond, PhD of the Brown Alpert Medical School.