medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Keeping a Heart Healthy Lifestyle is Important During Menopause Phase

by Rishika Gupta on  November 28, 2018 at 8:52 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Maintaining a heart-healthy lifestyle can decrease the risk of heart diseases during the menopause phase, finds a new study. The heart disease being talked about here is atherosclerosis which involves slow narrowing of the arteries.
Keeping a Heart Healthy Lifestyle is Important During Menopause Phase
Keeping a Heart Healthy Lifestyle is Important During Menopause Phase

A healthy lifestyle during the transition to menopause may offset the acceleration of atherosclerosis, the slow narrowing of the arteries that increases with age, according to new research in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the Open Access Journal of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

Women are participating in the Study of Women's Health Across the Nation (SWAN), ages 42-52 at enrollment, were evaluated using a 10-year "Healthy Lifestyle Score," developed for this study. Each woman had annual medical exams and completed questionnaires about their physical activity, eating habits and tobacco use. In addition, participants had at least one coronary artery ultrasound, which is a non-invasive test that provides images of the inside of an artery leading to the heart.

Compared to women with the lowest "Healthy Lifestyle Score," those with the highest scores had significantly wider arteries, less arterial thickening, and buildup of fatty plaque. The risk factor most associated with unhealthy arteries was smoking tobacco.

"Midlife is a crucial window for women to take their cardiovascular wellness to heart and set a course for healthy aging. The metabolic changes that often occur with menopause, especially increases in cholesterol levels and blood pressure, can significantly increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes and cognitive impairment later in life, said Ana Baylin, M.D., Dr.P.H., an associate professor of nutritional health sciences and epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

"The good news is that middle-aged women can take their wellbeing into their own hands and make healthy lifestyle changes, such as avoiding tobacco smoke, eating a healthier diet and getting more physical activity to reduce their cardiovascular risk," Baylin said.

The study also notes that only 1.7 percent of the study population adhered to the three components of the "Healthy Lifestyle Score" throughout the study.

"The low prevalence of a healthy lifestyle in this group of midlife women highlights the potential for lifestyle interventions aimed at this vulnerable population," added co-author Dongqing Wang, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Michigan. "Our prospective analysis clearly suggests that women approaching menopause can significantly lower this risk if they adopt healthier behaviors, even if cardiovascular issues have never been on their radar."

The National Institute of Aging's Study of Women's Health Across the Nation is a long-term, multi-institutional study of 3,302 women in their middle years as they transition to menopause. It started in 1996, and the women included in the new research were followed for about 15 years, with their most recent medical exams in 2015-2016. 1,143 women were included in this analysis.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Surgical Menopause More Likely to Worsen Sleep Disorder

Women who underwent surgical menopause are more than twice likely to have sleep disorders such as insomnia and disrupted sleep, reveals a new study.

Injections to Reduce Early Menopause from Breast Cancer Treatment Identified

Women who receive goserelin injections along with standard breast cancer chemotherapy are more likely to become pregnant without developing negative side effects or shortening their lives.

Midlife Women Transitioning to Menopause Have a Greater Risk of Metabolic Syndrome

Midlife women transitioning to menopause are more likely to develop metabolic syndrome which increases the chances of developing heart disease, stroke, and diabetes, reveals a new study.

Early Menopause Linked to Shorter Life Span

Study evaluates the health risks linked to early onset of menopause and diabetes, along with effect on life expectancy.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an ‘oasis in the desert’ for women in the throes of menopause.

Hot Flash

The frequency of the hot flash can be from 1 to 2 two hot flashes a week to 10 or greater in a day. The silver lining is that it usually decreases over time.

Menopause

Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for 12-months.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Vaginal Bleeding

Normal vaginal bleeding begins in the early teens and goes on till a woman’s mid-life. It is the bloody discharge from the uterus during menstruation.

Vaginitis

Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is aggravated by chemicals, like soap and deodorants

More News on:

Menopause Hot Flash Vaginitis Heart Healthy Heart Vaginal Bleeding Hormone Replacement Therapy Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Weight Gain After Menopause Statins 

What's New on Medindia

Nutritional Guard - Bottle Gourd or Lauki

Brain Metastasis

Dates: Nutritious Desert Fruit with Health Benefits
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive