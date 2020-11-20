In-stent Thrombosis may be Seen After Antiplatelet Therapy

In-stent thrombosis after antiplatelet therapy conversion is seen in an 81-year-old man who presented with ST-elevation myocardial infarction while awaiting coronary bypass with suspected right coronary artery (RCA) occlusion.



In a new publication from Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications; Nathan Burke, Tawanna Charlton, Hussam Hawamdeh, and Ki Park from the University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, Florida, USA consider a case study of in-stent thrombosis after antiplatelet therapy conversion while awaiting coronary bypass.



In-stent thrombosis (IST) is a rare yet dangerous complication that may occur despite optimized coronary intervention in the cardiac catheterization laboratory.



‘Antiplatelet therapy choice and genetic testing plays vital role in evaluation of IST risk.’

Read More..





Per cardiothoracic surgeon request, the patient was transitioned from ticagrelor to clopidogrel therapy in preparation for coronary artery bypass grafting. The patient experienced IST the day before surgery while receiving clopidogrel.



The authors review this case, which highlights the complexity of antiplatelet therapy choice and the role of genetic testing in evaluation of IST risk.







Source: Eurekalert RCA angiography and percutaneous coronary intervention were performed to the patient. Complicated left coronary artery disease was subsequently discovered.Per cardiothoracic surgeon request, the patient was transitioned from ticagrelor to clopidogrel therapy in preparation for coronary artery bypass grafting. The patient experienced IST the day before surgery while receiving clopidogrel.The authors review this case, which highlights the complexity of antiplatelet therapy choice and the role of genetic testing in evaluation of IST risk.Source: Eurekalert In-stent thrombosis (IST) is a rare yet dangerous complication that may occur despite optimized coronary intervention in the cardiac catheterization laboratory.

Recommended Reading Blood Clotting Abnormalities Reveal Coronavirus Patients at Risk for Thrombotic Events COVID-19-infected patients are highly predisposed to developing blood clotting abnormalities, reveals a new study. READ MORE