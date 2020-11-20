In-stent Thrombosis may be Seen After Antiplatelet Therapy

In-stent thrombosis (IST) is a rare yet dangerous complication that may occur despite optimized coronary intervention in the cardiac catheterization laboratory.
RCA angiography and percutaneous coronary intervention were performed to the patient. Complicated left coronary artery disease was subsequently discovered.
Per cardiothoracic surgeon request, the patient was transitioned from ticagrelor to clopidogrel therapy in preparation for coronary artery bypass grafting. The patient experienced IST the day before surgery while receiving clopidogrel.
The authors review this case, which highlights the complexity of antiplatelet therapy choice and the role of genetic testing in evaluation of IST risk.
Source: Eurekalert