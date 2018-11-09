HIV-1 Genome Influences Immune Reaction Paving the Way for Potential HIV Vaccine

Font : A- A+



Scientists are into developing an HIV vaccine focuses on discovering the factors responsible for the production of special antibodies that not just fight one virus strain but neutralize almost all known virus strains.

HIV-1 Genome Influences Immune Reaction Paving the Way for Potential HIV Vaccine



A Swiss research team led by the University of Zurich (UZH) and University Hospital Zurich (USZ) has been searching for these factors for years. Several have already been identified: For example, the virus load and the diversity of the viruses, the duration of the infection, and the ethnicity of the affected person can all influence the body's immune response. "In our new study, we were able to identify another factor: The genome of the HI virus," says Huldrych Günthard, deputy director of the Department of Infectious Diseases and Hospital Epidemiology at USZ.



‘HIV infection itself has an influence on the extent and specificity of the antibody reactions. ’ Antibody response of transmission pairs



The starting point for the researchers was the data and biobanked blood samples of around 4,500 HIV-infected people, recorded in the Swiss HIV Cohort Study and the Zurich Primary HIV Infection Study. In total the researchers found 303 potential transmission pairs - i.e. pairs of patients for whom the similarity of the viruses' genomic RNA indicated that they were probably infected with the same virus strain.



Special envelope proteins provide broad protection



Antibodies acting against HIV bind to proteins found on the surface of the virus. These envelope proteins differ according to virus strain and subtype. The researchers therefore examined more closely a patient pair with very similar virus genomes and at the same time very strong activity of broadly neutralizing antibodies. "We discovered that there must be a special envelope protein that causes an efficient defense," explains Alexandra Trkola, virologist and head of the Institute of Medical Virology at UZH.



Search for an ideal envelope protein continues



In order to be able to develop an effective vaccine against HIV-1, it is necessary to pinpoint the envelope proteins and virus strains that lead to the formation of broadly acting antibodies. It is therefore planned to widen the search. "We have found one candidate. Based on that, we now want to begin developing an immunogen ourselves," adds Trkola.



Source: Eurekalert A Swiss research team led by the University of Zurich (UZH) and University Hospital Zurich (USZ) has been searching for these factors for years. Several have already been identified: For example, the virus load and the diversity of the viruses, the duration of the infection, and the ethnicity of the affected person can all influence the body's immune response. "In our new study, we were able to identify another factor: The genome of the HI virus," says Huldrych Günthard, deputy director of the Department of Infectious Diseases and Hospital Epidemiology at USZ.Antibody response of transmission pairsThe starting point for the researchers was the data and biobanked blood samples of around 4,500 HIV-infected people, recorded in the Swiss HIV Cohort Study and the Zurich Primary HIV Infection Study. In total the researchers found 303 potential transmission pairs - i.e. pairs of patients for whom the similarity of the viruses' genomic RNA indicated that they were probably infected with the same virus strain.Special envelope proteins provide broad protectionAntibodies acting against HIV bind to proteins found on the surface of the virus. These envelope proteins differ according to virus strain and subtype. The researchers therefore examined more closely a patient pair with very similar virus genomes and at the same time very strong activity of broadly neutralizing antibodies. "We discovered that there must be a special envelope protein that causes an efficient defense," explains Alexandra Trkola, virologist and head of the Institute of Medical Virology at UZH.Search for an ideal envelope protein continuesIn order to be able to develop an effective vaccine against HIV-1, it is necessary to pinpoint the envelope proteins and virus strains that lead to the formation of broadly acting antibodies. It is therefore planned to widen the search. "We have found one candidate. Based on that, we now want to begin developing an immunogen ourselves," adds Trkola.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: