medindia

Highly Curious Dengue Case

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 11, 2019 at 1:23 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

18-year old Gandham Kiran diagnosed with jaundice and dengue had been declared brain dead by doctors, his mother's constant prayers brought him back to life, said doctors.
Highly Curious Dengue Case
Highly Curious Dengue Case

Following the declaration by doctors that there was no further hope of reviving Kiran, he was taken off the ventilator, and transported wearing an oxygen mask in an ambulance back to his home in Pillalamarri village of Telangana's Suryapet district on July 3.

Show Full Article


As Kiran's family had been informed that he will breathe his last in a couple of hours, relatives from different places had gathered at his home for the last rites.

Kiran's mother, Gandham Saidamma, who was not informed about her son's condition, was shocked on reaching home in another vehicle to find the relatives arranging flowers, firewood and other material for the funeral rites. She broke down, crying inconsolably

Thereafter, around midnight, some relatives noticed that tears were rolling down Kiran's cheeks.

They called a local Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) G. Rajababu Reddy, who checked the patient and found a faint pulse. He spoke to the doctor who had treated Kiran at a Hyderabad hospital and on his advice started administering injections.

The day after, the doctor found Kiran showing some body movement. He was admitted to a local hospital. Following three days of treatment, Kiran regained consciousness and started talking to his mother in a feeble voice.

"Now he has come back home and taking some liquid diet. We are continuing the medication," Saidamma told IANS over phone from Pillalamarri.

She believes God answered her prayers and gave a new lease of life to her younger son.

"After losing my husband in 2005, I worked as a labourer to raise my two sons and gave them the education. They are everything for me," said a sobbing Saidamma.

Kiran is second year Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) student at a college in Suryapet. His elder brother, Sateesh, who has done his graduation in Arts, is currently looking for a job.

Sateesh said that Kiran, who had started vomiting and having motions on June 26, was first admitted to government district hospital at Suryapet. When his condition showed no improvement, he was shifted to a private hospital at Vanasthalipuram on the outskirts of Hyderabad where was diagnosed with dengue and jaundice and later slipped into a coma.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Diet During Jaundice

Jaundice can be a serious health risk if not treated and it is essential to make changes to the diet for tissue regeneration and to prevent further liver damage. Read this article to know the foods you should include and avoid during jaundice.

Quiz on Jaundice

Jaundice is a condition which results in yellowing of the skin and sclerae (white of the eyes), and darkening of the urine. Test your knowledge on jaundice by taking this quiz. ...

Top 10 Interesting Health Facts on Dengue

Dengue has become the talk of the town! Here we are bringing you some interesting health facts on dengue to generate more awareness on the disease.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofis live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine is already commercially available in 10 dengue endemic countries.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Dengue can be easily prevented and managed if you follow proper precautionary measures. Here we give you the most important dos and donts for dengue fever.

More News on:

Dengue Fever Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever Mosquito Diseases Dengue and Homeopathy Chikungunya and Homeopathy Chikungunya Dengue Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever Dengue Vaccine 

What's New on Medindia

New Blood Test can Predict Who are at High Risk for Tuberculosis

World Population Day: 'The World is Not Enough'

Home Remedies for Menstrual Cramps
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive