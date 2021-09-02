by Anjanee Sharma on  February 9, 2021 at 5:05 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Happy Childhood Doesn't Guarantee Good Mental Health
Researchers from Australia have found that a secure and happy childhood does not always protect against mental illness development later in life.

The study aimed to investigate how early childhood experiences relate to different developmental pathways and how they might be associated with poor mental health.

Researchers believe that our ability to adapt to unexpected scenarios might influence mental health since both negative and positive childhood experiences were found to manifest as anxiety or other mental health disorders in adulthood.

Studies show that around 50% of Australia's population will experience mental illness at some point in their lives, with 314,000 of them estimated to be children aged 4-11 (14%). The national expenditure on mental health-related services is estimated at $9.9 billion or about $400 per person.

Findings showed that children growing up in stable and supportive environments were also at risk of experiencing anxiety symptoms in adulthood while also affirming that people with adverse and unpredictable life experiences in childhood had elevated symptoms of poor mental health.

Lead researcher, Bianca Kahl, explains that since the study highlights the haphazard nature of mental illness and reveals key insights about potential risk factors for all children, it's important to extend our knowledge of this complex and varied condition.

"This research shows that early life events do not solely determine mental health conditions and that a child who is raised in a happy home could still grow up to have a mental health disorder," Kahl adds.

"There's certainly some missing factors in understanding how our childhood environment and early life experiences might translate into mental health outcomes in adulthood."

The authors suspect that our expectations about our environments and our ability to adapt to scenarios when our expectations are not being met may influence our experiences of distress.

Kahl explains that if, as children, we learn how to adapt to change and to cope when things don't go our way, we may to respond to stress and other risk factors for poor mental health better.




Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.
READ MORE
Health and Wellness Portal for Our Members
Wellness Portal for Consumers, a trusted personalized information and tools to manage your physical, mental and emotional health and well-being. Register with us and select your plan to avail of the full range of benefits.
READ MORE
Psychotherapy / Talk Therapy
Psychotherapy helps in treating mentally-ill individuals by making them talk with a psychiatrist, psychologist or other mental health provider.
READ MORE
Top Thirty Quick and Easy Health Tips
Follow these quick and easy health tips to stay active and healthy all through your life.
READ MORE
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.
READ MORE
Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing
Life reflects dynamism, vitality, beauty and power. Life offers abundance. It regularly gives us a chance to enrich our experiences.
READ MORE
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionAnxiety DisorderReiki-A Holistic Healing MethodCelebrating Life: Positivity and RejoicingFlowers And What They Mean To UsHealth Insurance - IndiaWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis