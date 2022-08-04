About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Global Medical Cannabis Market - Trends and Forecast

by Dr Jayashree on April 8, 2022 at 10:45 PM
Font : A-A+

Global Medical Cannabis Market - Trends and Forecast

100,000 patients will be able to access medical cannabis products in Europe for the first time in 2022, bringing the total number of patients in Europe to 341,595. This number could rise to 1.6 million by 2026, according to new research findings.

Many countries in Europe have continued to improve their medical cannabis access schemes over the last 12 months, after a slow-down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement


Exclusive data obtained by Prohibition Partners from the UK's National Health Service (NHS) shows a 425% increase in dispensations of unlicensed medical cannabis products in England in 2021.

This swift development means the UK market could constitute about a quarter of the European medical cannabis market by 2026, or €544 million.

In Germany, the largest medical cannabis market in Europe, the market continued to grow steadily in 2021, with a 43% increase in sales of medical cannabis to pharmacies. Over 100 types of medical cannabis flowers are now also available to patients in Germany.
Advertisement

As of March 2022, 15 countries in Europe allow for the commercial production of medical cannabis.

Further progressive legislation, liberalization, and development of a mainstreaming cannabis industry in Europe over the next five years will combine to continually improve patient access to medical cannabis, and drive exponential growth of the market.

The story which is drawing the most international attention, and attracting investors from North America, is the upcoming liberalization of adult-use cannabis in Europe.

The ruling coalition of Germany has promised full legalization and commercialization of adult-use (recreational) cannabis in this legislative term, and legal sales of adult-use cannabis are set to start in Switzerland by the end of 2022, followed by those in the Netherlands in Q3 2023.

Prohibition Partners predicts that sales of adult-use cannabis in Europe could reach €1.5 billion by 2026, but this forecast is dependent on swift progress and full implementation of adult-use legalization in Germany.

The liberalization of adult-use cannabis in Europe could release millions of people from unnecessary criminalization, and provide a much-needed economic boost as we emerge from the COVID pandemic. The impending legalization of adult-use cannabis in Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland offers the first glance of this socioeconomic opportunity.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
Instant Wound Healing Evolves into Reality with Cool Plasma Technology
Is 'COVID Teeth' a Possible Symptom of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19?
Is 'COVID Teeth' a Possible Symptom of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19?
World Health Day 2022 —
World Health Day 2022 — "Our Planet, Our Health"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cannabis Drug Abuse Screening Test Drug Abuse Marijuana 

Recommended Reading
Cannabis
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy .....
Cannabis Extract Decreases Brain Abnormalities in Psychosis
Cannabis Extract Decreases Brain Abnormalities in Psychosis
Psychosis, a mental disorder causes altered responses in three brain regions that can be controlled ...
Cannabis Use Linked To Extremes of Nightly Sleep Duration: Study
Cannabis Use Linked To Extremes of Nightly Sleep Duration: Study
Most people have become are using cannabis to solve their sleep problems. However, heavy use of ......
Cannabis Use Increases Among Parents With Children at Home
Cannabis Use Increases Among Parents With Children at Home
Cannabis use from 2002 to 2015 has increased among parents with children at home, while cigarette .....
Drug Abuse
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or sub...
Marijuana
Marijuana
Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive ef...

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Blood Donation - Recipients How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Drug - Food Interactions Hearing Loss Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Post-Nasal Drip Daily Calorie Requirements

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR