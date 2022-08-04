About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Quit Smoking to Add Five Healthy Years

by Dr Jayashree on April 8, 2022 at 10:54 PM
Smoking cessation adds the same number of heart disease-free years to life as three preventive medications combined, according to research presented at ESC Preventive Cardiology 2022, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

"The benefits of smoking cessation are even greater than we realized ," said study author Dr. Tinka Van Trier of Amsterdam University Medical Centre, the Netherlands.

A new study focused on smokers who had experienced a heart attack and/or undergone stent implantation or bypass surgery. This group is at a particularly high risk of having another heart attack or a stroke and stopping smoking is potentially the most effective preventive action.

The study used data from 989 patients aged 45 years and older who were still smoking at least six months after having a heart attack and/or undergoing stent implantation or bypass surgery.
The average age was 60 years and 23% were women. Patients were generally well treated with standard preventive medications (antiplatelets, statins, and blood pressure-lowering drugs). The median time since the heart attack or procedure was 1.2 years.

Researchers used the SMART-REACH model (available at u-prevent.com) to estimate the gain in healthy years, i.e. without a heart attack or stroke, if patients quit smoking.

They also calculated the gain in healthy years if patients continued smoking but took three additional drugs to prevent cardiovascular disease. The three medications included bempedoic acid and PCSK9 inhibitors, which lower LDL ("bad") cholesterol, and colchicine, an anti-inflammatory therapy.

They found that the estimated benefit of quitting smoking appeared to be comparable to using all three pharmaceutical treatments. Smoking cessation resulted in a gain of 4.81 event-free years while the three medications together provided a gain of 4.83 event-free years.

This indicates that smoking cessation is a very important step toward adding healthy years to one's lifetime. It is important to remember that the analysis did not even account for the other advantages of giving up the habit - for example respiratory illnesses, cancer and longevity.

If you are considering becoming smoke-free, or would like more information about it, please talk to a health professional. Your motivation is key to successfully quit, but beating an addiction becomes easier with medical and psychological assistance.



Source: Medindia
