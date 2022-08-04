Quit Smoking to Add Five Healthy Years

Advertisement

The study used data from 989 patients aged 45 years and older who were still smoking at least six months after having a heart attack and/or undergoing stent implantation or bypass surgery.The average age was 60 years and 23% were women. Patients were generally well treated with standard preventive medications (antiplatelets, statins, and blood pressure-lowering drugs). The median time since the heart attack or procedure was 1.2 years.Researchers used the SMART-REACH model (available at u-prevent.com) to estimate the gain in healthy years, i.e. without a heart attack or stroke, if patients quit smoking.They also calculated the gain in healthy years if patients continued smoking but took three additional drugs to prevent cardiovascular disease. The three medications included bempedoic acid and PCSK9 inhibitors, which lower LDL ("bad") cholesterol, and colchicine, an anti-inflammatory therapy.They found that the estimated benefit of quitting smoking appeared to be comparable to using all three pharmaceutical treatments.This indicates that smoking cessation is a very important step toward adding healthy years to one's lifetime. It is important to remember that the analysis did not even account for the other advantages of giving up the habit - for example respiratory illnesses, cancer and longevity.. Your motivation is key to successfully quit, but beating an addiction becomes easier with medical and psychological assistance.Source: Medindia