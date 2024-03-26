

‘The new recombinant virus-based vaccine for pigs utilizes a reverse genetic platform developed and perfected at IIT Guwahati. #swineflu #vaccine’

Recombinant Vaccine for Swine Fever Virus

IIT Guwahati completes technology transfer to roll out the first recombinant vaccine for Swine Fever Virus - (https://iitg.ac.in/iitg_press_details?p=107/iit-guwahati-completes-technology-transfer-to-roll-out-the-first-recombinant-vaccine-for-swine-fever-virus)

Advertisement

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati disclosed the technology transfer for( )Swine fever is a highly contagious disease among pigs and poses a severe threat with a very high mortality rate. It, however, does not affect humans.In India, the disease has been frequently observed, particularly in the northeastern states, as well as in Bihar, Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, among others.The institute in a statement said that the pioneering vaccine technology has been "successfully transferred to BioMed" -- a manufacturing company specializing in high-quality vaccines."This technology entails a recombinant vector vaccine designed specifically for combating the classical swine fever virus in pigs and wild boars, filling a significant gap in India's vaccine landscape."Reverse genetics is a potent method widely used to develop vaccines against influenza. It can also be used for developing vaccines for animal diseases.A team of researchers from the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering at IIT Guwahati, and Assam Agricultural University in Guwahati jointly started the work on the vaccine in 2018-2019.Their research findings have been published in two journals:"Currently, the vaccine is under the process of filing a test and analysis licence," IIT Guwahati said.Source-IANS