About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

First Human Case of Rare Swine Flu Strain H1N2 Found in UK

by Colleen Fleiss on November 28, 2023 at 2:06 AM
First Human Case of Rare Swine Flu Strain H1N2 Found in UK

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) verified the initial human instance of the uncommon influenza A (H1N2) virus, akin to flu strains currently present in pigs within the nation.

"This is the first detection of this strain of flu in a human in the UK," the UKHSA said in a statement, noting that it is working closely to determine the characteristics of the pathogen and assess the risk to human health. There have been a total of 50 human cases of influenza A(H1N2)v reported globally since 2005; none of them related genetically to this strain.

Rare Strain of Swine Flu Detected in First UK Human Case

Influenza A(H1N2)v has not previously been detected in humans in the UK. Human infections with swine influenza viruses occur sporadically. Based on early information, the infection detected in the UK is a distinct clade (1b.1.1) -- different from recent human cases of influenza A(H1N2) elsewhere in the world but is similar to viruses in UK swine, the UKHSA said. H1N2 was detected in the patient, who experienced respiratory symptoms, as part of routine national flu surveillance undertaken by UKHSA and the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP).

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Swine Flu

Swine Flu


Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you''re safe this season.
Advertisement


While the patient experienced a mild illness and has fully recovered, the source of the infection has not yet been ascertained and remains under investigation, the agency said."It is thanks to routine flu surveillance and genome sequencing that we have been able to detect this virus. This is the first time we have detected this virus in humans in the UK, though it is very similar to viruses that have been detected in pigs," said Meera Chand, Incident Director at UKHSA, in a statement."We are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce any potential spread," she added.

The UKHSA advised people with any respiratory symptoms to avoid contact with other people while symptoms persist, particularly if the people they are coming into contact with are elderly or have existing medical conditions.They also called on pig keepers to report any suspicion of Swine Flu in their herds to their local vet immediately.
Health Risks of Eating Pork

Health Risks of Eating Pork


Pork is one of the most popular and widely consumed of all red meats, but how healthy is it? Find out whether you can eat pork in any form.
Advertisement

H1N1, H1N2 and H3N2 are major subtypes of swine influenza A viruses in pigs and occasionally infect humans, usually after direct or indirect exposure to pigs or contaminated environments. In 2009, there was a pandemic in humans caused by an influenza virus (influenza AH1N1(pdm09)) commonly referred to as 'Swine Flu'.

That virus contained genetic material from viruses that were circulating in pigs, birds and humans in the 1990s and 2000s. Influenza A H1N1(pdm09) is now circulating in humans seasonally and is no longer referred to as Swine Flu. It is distinct from the viruses currently circulating in pigs.

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

New Research Brings Us Closer to a Long-lasting Swine Flu Vaccine

New Research Brings Us Closer to a Long-lasting Swine Flu Vaccine


Researchers have achieved a significant milestone in their long-term study, bringing us closer to the development of an effective vaccine against swine flu.
Advertisement

Prior Infection With Swine Flu can Protect From Coronavirus

Prior Infection With Swine Flu can Protect From Coronavirus


Previous infection with swine influenza virus (SIV) can protect against the development of porcine respiratory coronavirus (PRCoV) if there is a zero- or three-day interval between infections.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Torticollis

Torticollis

Torticollis is abnormal tilted position of the head, with chin turned to the opposite side. It may occur at ...

Latest General Health News

Unraveling the Mystery Respiratory Illness in US Dogs

Unraveling the Mystery Respiratory Illness in US Dogs

The microorganism "is a newly identified potential disease-causing agent, possibly originating from or evolving within the dog's microbiome."
Why Red Wine Cause Headache?

Why Red Wine Cause Headache?

Flavanol naturally present in red wine can compromise the proper metabolism of alcohol and lead to a headache.
Raw Meat Raises Antibiotic-Resistant E.Coli Risk in Dogs

Raw Meat Raises Antibiotic-Resistant E.Coli Risk in Dogs

To reduce bacterial risks, pet owners can switch to a non-raw diet or obtain quality raw meat for cooking before feeding dogs.
U.S. Men Die 6 Years Earlier Than Women- A Review on Life Expectancy Gap

U.S. Men Die 6 Years Earlier Than Women- A Review on Life Expectancy Gap

Since 2010, the gender gap in life expectancy in the US has increased to six years because of the pandemic, accidents, opioid overdoses, injuries, and suicide.
Child Fatality Every 10 Minutes Amid Israel's Aggression

Child Fatality Every 10 Minutes Amid Israel's Aggression

The Gaza Health Ministry, overseen by Hamas, reports that one child dies and two are injured every 10 minutes due to Israeli aggression.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

First Human Case of Rare Swine Flu Strain H1N2 Found in UK Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests