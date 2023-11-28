First Human Case of Rare Swine Flu Strain H1N2 Found in UK

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) verified the initial human instance of the uncommon influenza A (H1N2) virus, akin to flu strains currently present in pigs within the nation.



"This is the first detection of this strain of flu in a human in the UK," the UKHSA said in a statement, noting that it is working closely to determine the characteristics of the pathogen and assess the risk to human health. There have been a total of 50 human cases of influenza A(H1N2)v reported globally since 2005; none of them related genetically to this strain.

Influenza A(H1N2)v has not previously been detected in humans in the UK. Human infections with swine influenza viruses occur sporadically. Based on early information, the infection detected in the UK is a distinct clade (1b.1.1) -- different from recent human cases of influenza A(H1N2) elsewhere in the world but is similar to viruses in UK swine, the UKHSA said. H1N2 was detected in the patient, who experienced respiratory symptoms, as part of routine national flu surveillance undertaken by UKHSA and the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP).