medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

First Drug for Postpartum Depression Approved by USFDA

by Mohamed Fathima S on  March 21, 2019 at 9:14 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Postpartum depression (PPD) commonly known as "baby blues" is a type of mood disorder associated with childbirth, that affects mainly the new mothers. A new drug to treat PPD in adult women has been recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
First Drug for Postpartum Depression Approved by USFDA
First Drug for Postpartum Depression Approved by USFDA

The FDA on Tuesday approved intravenous infusion of the drug brexanolone, which will be sold as Zulresso. It is the first drug approved by the FDA specifically for PPD, Xinhua quoted a FDA release as saying.

Zulresso will be administered as a continuous IV infusion over 60 hours, according to the statement.

Patients will be counselled on the risks of the treatment and instructed to be monitored for the side effects at a health care facility for the entire duration of infusion.

PPD is a major depressive episode that occurs following childbirth, although symptoms can start during pregnancy. According to statistics, PPD impacts one in nine new mothers after childbirth.

"Postpartum depression is a serious condition that, when severe, can be life-threatening. It's first time that a drug has been specifically approved to treat postpartum depression, providing an important new treatment option," said Tiffany Farchione from the FDA.

Zulresso will be available to patients only through a restricted distribution program at certified health care facilities. It is likely to be priced $20,000-35,000 per treatment, said Sage Therapeutics, the company that developed the drug.

The medication will be available in June.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Postpartum Psychosis

What is Postpartum Psychosis? Find the facts of Puerperal (postpartum) psychosis including symptoms, causes, treatment, diagnosis, stages and more information

Postpartum Thyroiditis

Postpartum thyroiditis is an autoimmune thyroid disorder where the levels of thyroid hormone are abnormal within a year following childbirth.

Brachial Plexus Injury

Brachial plexus is a network of nerves that transmits signals from the spine to shoulder, arm and hand.

Labor and Delivery / Pregnancy Labor

Childbirth is one of the most marvelous and memorable segment in a woman's life that calls for celebration. Knowledge about labor and delivery can ease unnecessary fear, ensuring a unique experience.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called tics.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Drug Toxicity Depression Signature Drug Toxicity Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Bereavement Holistic Management for Depression Tourette Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Ayurveda Decoded-Which Type Are You?

Are Mushrooms Good or Bad?

Hormonal Headaches
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive