medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Exercise Cuts Heart Disease Risk in Older Women

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 20, 2019 at 11:47 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Older women who spent less of their day in sedentary behaviors--sitting or reclining while awake--had a significantly reduced risk of heart disease, stated studies in a special Go Red for Women issue of the American Heart Association's journal Circulation, published in February, American Heart Month.
Exercise Cuts Heart Disease Risk in Older Women
Exercise Cuts Heart Disease Risk in Older Women

This is the third annual issue of the journal dedicated to research about women and cardiovascular health. It includes research articles and studies on topics such as how complicated pregnancies may be associated with a higher risk of death from heart disease and why bystanders may be less likely to perform CPR on women in cardiac arrest and others.

"Women who have had heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular diseases continue to experience disproportionately higher death rates than men. In addition, sex disparities in cardiovascular care show women may be less likely to receive evidence-based treatments than men," said Joseph A. Hill, M.D., Ph.D., the editor-in-chief of Circulation and professor of medicine and molecular biology at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.

"We hope that by highlighting some of the best research on cardiovascular disease in women, this issue of Circulation devoted to women's heart health will ignite more interest in and greater commitment to conducting research in this area and propel relevant stakeholders to team up in the fight against cardiovascular disease in women," said Hill.

Joseph A. Hill, M.D., Ph.D., editor-in-chief of Circulation; professor of medicine and molecular biology and chief of cardiology at UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas. After Feb. 19, view manuscript here.

Sedentary behavior and cardiovascular disease in older women: The Objective Physical Activity and Cardiovascular Health (OPACH) study

In a large prospective study of sedentary time and cardiovascular disease in women, each additional hour/day spent not sitting was associated with a 12 percent lower risk of any cardiovascular disease and a 26 percent lower risk of heart disease in women who were 63-97 years of age. A key finding was that reductions in sedentary time that were spread throughout the day (instead of occurring all at one time) were also associated with lower risk of cardiovascular diseases including heart attacks and strokes.

Researchers studied over 5,000 women in the OPACH Study who had not had a heart attack or stroke before the start of the study. The participants wore accelerometers, devices that measure physical activity, for 4-7 days to objectively evaluate their sedentary time, and their cardiovascular health was tracked for up to 4.9 years.

The results showed a dose-response association between total daily sedentary time and cardiovascular disease and a dose-response association between the average duration of individual bouts of sedentary time and cardiovascular disease. The results were independent of health status, physical function and CVD risk factors including blood pressure, lipid levels and moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity.

John Bellettiere,Ph.D., post-doctoral scholar, University of California San Diego, San Diego, California.

Twenty Year Trends and Sex Differences in Young Adults Hospitalized with Acute Myocardial Infarction: The ARIC Community Surveillance Study

Younger patients, ranging in age from 35 to 54 years of age, accounted for 27 percent of all people hospitalized with heart attacks in the U.S. between 1995-1999, and increased to 32 percent between 2010-2014, with a greater increase among women compared to men. During the study period, heart attack incidence for women rose from 21 percent to 31 percent; for men the incidence increased from 30 percent to 33 percent.

Compared to young men, young women admitted to hospitals for heart attacks were more likely to be black, have high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, diabetes and other medical conditions that raise the risk of having a heart attack. They were also less likely to receive invasive treatments to open clogged arteries or receive guideline recommended medications such as non-aspirin blood thinners, beta-blockers, cholesterol lowering drugs and therapies to reduce the risk of another heart attack.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy - that way, you'll last longer at it and get better results.

Coronary Heart Disease

In coronary heart disease, blood is unable to flow through blocked arteries. The main symptom is chest pain or angina. Treatment is with medications or surgery.

Foods that Can Save Your Heart

Do you enjoy a glass of wine with your meal? If so it's good news for your heart!

Quiz on Fitness

Who wouldn't want to look fit in the current scenario where young and old are hitting the gym to look and feel fighting fit? We invite you to participate in this quiz on fitness and check if you are well informed on what it takes to remain fit all ...

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

More News on:

Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Tips to Live Longer Heart Healthy Heart Exercise and Fitness 

What's New on Medindia

Mal de Débarquement Syndrome

Artificial Sweeteners: Types & Benefits

Top Foods to Beat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive