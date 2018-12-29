medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Endothelial Regenerative Capacity and Its Relation With Aging Studied

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 29, 2018 at 9:14 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Effects of advancing age on endothelial health and vascular regenerative capacity have been studied.
Endothelial Regenerative Capacity and Its Relation With Aging Studied
Endothelial Regenerative Capacity and Its Relation With Aging Studied

Endothelium dysfunction inevitably leads to the onset and progression of cardiovascular disease (CVD). This may be partially due to increased levels of oxidative stress and reduced endothelial cell turnover.

Endothelial Progenitor Cells (EPCs) are circulating angiogenic cells which play an important role in maintaining endothelial health and function. EPCs maintain endothelial health and function by supporting cell proliferation or by incorporation into vasculature and differentiation into mature endothelial cells. However, EPCs are reduced in number with age, and this reduction may also contribute to elevated CVD risk in aging populations.

Lifestyle factors such as exercise, physical activity obesity, and dietary intake of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, nitrates, and antioxidants, greatly influences the number and function of these circulating angiogenic cells.

It also covers the factors that can influence EPC functions which include the influence of diet, exercise, and obesity on these cells, the mechanistic links and the subsequent impact on the cardiovascular health.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease

Ensure your heart health by getting a PLAC test. Prevent heart attack and stroke by detecting your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Red Wine Before Smoking can Prevent Blood Vessel Damage

Red wine stimulates the formation of relaxation factors such as nitric oxide, which improve function of cells in coronary arteries.

Quiz on Ageing

There are several myths associated with ageing and one such myth doing the rounds is that pain is a part of growing old. Is there a grain of truth in this? To find out, participate in this ...

Ageing and Sleep

Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by various external and internal factors.

Telomere Shortening And Ageing

Telomeres are cap- like structures at chromosome ends that play an important role in ageing and in the initiation and progression of various diseases.

More News on:

Ageing and Sleep Telomere Shortening And Ageing 

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer

Stay Well This Winter

Winter Exercises
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive