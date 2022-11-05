Drug That Lowers Risk of Opioid Overdose Underused

Advertisement

," said senior investigator Laura J. Bierut, MD, the Alumni Endowed Professor of Psychiatry at Washington University. "."The potentially life-saving drug, buprenorphine, has been shown to reduce overdose risk — yet an analysis of health insurance data involving about 180,000 people treated for opioid use disorder showed that nearly 53% of the patients with the disorder alone were not prescribed the medication.Among those with polysubstance use disorder, the number prescribed buprenorphine dropped to about 30%.The study is published in the journal," said first author Kevin Xu, MD, a resident physician in the Department of Psychiatry at Washington University.."Xu and his colleagues — including Bierut and Richard A. Grucza, PhD, a professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at Saint Louis University — analyzed data compiled from 2011-2016 by insurance companies for the U.S. IBM MarketScan databases.The databases include detailed information about patients treated for opioid use disorder, as well as those treated for using opioids together with other drugs.," Bierut said. "."In a recent 12-month period from early 2021 through early 2022, almost 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses. In comparison, in 2017, after years of increases in overdose deaths, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 70,237 drug overdose deaths in the United States.Buprenorphine prescriptions have not kept up with the need. One reason, Xu said, is because buprenorphine itself is an opioid, resulting in hesitation to prescribe it to people with opioid use disorder. Unlike methadone, another opioid used to treat heroin addiction, buprenorphine can be taken at home and does not require daily trips to a clinic.But that lack of supervision, as well as a lack of data about the drug's effectiveness in those who misuse multiple substances, has meant some doctors are reluctant to prescribe it. Xu said the concerns appear to be unfounded.."The study also compared buprenorphine's ability to help prevent future overdoses to that of the drug naltrexone. Buprenorphine is what's known as a partial opioid agonist, meaning it activates the same receptor that heroin and fentanyl activate. Naltrexone, on the other hand, blocks that receptor on brain cells.The data in this study indicated that while both drugs lowered the risk of future overdoses, buprenorphine reduced it more than naltrexone.," Xu said. "."Source: Medindia