About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Drug That Lowers Risk of Opioid Overdose Underused

by Angela Mohan on May 11, 2022 at 11:42 AM
Font : A-A+

Drug That Lowers Risk of Opioid Overdose Underused

Life saving medication was offered to less than half of Americans who received treatment for opioid use disorder over a five-year period, as per the team of researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Saint Louis University.

And treatment with the medication was even rarer for those with what's known as polysubstance use disorder — when opioid users also misuse other substances, such as alcohol, methamphetamine, benzodiazepines, or cocaine.

People With Opioid Use Disorder Face a Lack of Treatment
People With Opioid Use Disorder Face a Lack of Treatment
 Lowest delivery of opioid use disorder (OUD) treatment among adolescents and adults aged 50 years and older emphasizes the need for better management strategies.
Advertisement


The findings build on the knowledge that medications to treat those who use opioids are generally underutilized.

"This is equivalent to giving those with advanced cancer a less aggressive treatment," said senior investigator Laura J. Bierut, MD, the Alumni Endowed Professor of Psychiatry at Washington University. "It seems obvious to many of us that we should be giving the most aggressive and effective treatments to those who are most seriously ill."
Advertisement

The potentially life-saving drug, buprenorphine, has been shown to reduce overdose risk — yet an analysis of health insurance data involving about 180,000 people treated for opioid use disorder showed that nearly 53% of the patients with the disorder alone were not prescribed the medication.

Among those with polysubstance use disorder, the number prescribed buprenorphine dropped to about 30%.

The study is published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

"It's concerning that the majority of people misusing multiple substances don't appear to be getting the lifesaving medication they really need," said first author Kevin Xu, MD, a resident physician in the Department of Psychiatry at Washington University.

"Even among those who used opioids exclusively, buprenorphine was prescribed only about half the time. While the data we analyzed predates COVID-19, the pandemic saw an escalation in overdoses, yet we're still not seeing many eligible patients get buprenorphine prescriptions."

Xu and his colleagues — including Bierut and Richard A. Grucza, PhD, a professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at Saint Louis University — analyzed data compiled from 2011-2016 by insurance companies for the U.S. IBM MarketScan databases.

The databases include detailed information about patients treated for opioid use disorder, as well as those treated for using opioids together with other drugs.

"The data we analyzed are a few years old," Bierut said. "But we think this information can be extrapolated to what's happening now because even more people using opioids — or using opioids as well as other substances — are showing up in emergency departments today. The problem has only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic."

In a recent 12-month period from early 2021 through early 2022, almost 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses. In comparison, in 2017, after years of increases in overdose deaths, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 70,237 drug overdose deaths in the United States.

Buprenorphine prescriptions have not kept up with the need. One reason, Xu said, is because buprenorphine itself is an opioid, resulting in hesitation to prescribe it to people with opioid use disorder. Unlike methadone, another opioid used to treat heroin addiction, buprenorphine can be taken at home and does not require daily trips to a clinic.

But that lack of supervision, as well as a lack of data about the drug's effectiveness in those who misuse multiple substances, has meant some doctors are reluctant to prescribe it. Xu said the concerns appear to be unfounded.

"Buprenorphine appears to a safe opioid," he said. "It's specifically designed to be different from other opioid drugs in that it won't cause a user to stop breathing, which pretty much every other type of opioid will do. That means it can be taken safely at home, which is very helpful, even essential, to recovery."

The study also compared buprenorphine's ability to help prevent future overdoses to that of the drug naltrexone. Buprenorphine is what's known as a partial opioid agonist, meaning it activates the same receptor that heroin and fentanyl activate. Naltrexone, on the other hand, blocks that receptor on brain cells.

The data in this study indicated that while both drugs lowered the risk of future overdoses, buprenorphine reduced it more than naltrexone.

"For a long time, people thought that blocking the receptor would be just as good as using a drug, like buprenorphine, to activate the opioid receptor," Xu said. "But recent data suggest buprenorphine is substantially more effective. Now the challenge will be convincing more doctors to prescribe this safe and effective drug for the patients who need it."



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Thalassemia Day 2022 —
World Thalassemia Day 2022 — "Be Aware. Share. Care"
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
View all
Recommended Reading
CannabisCannabis
Drug AbuseDrug Abuse
Drug DetoxDrug Detox
Drug ToxicityDrug Toxicity
Drugs Banned in IndiaDrugs Banned in India
Painkiller AddictionPainkiller Addiction
Prescription Drug AbusePrescription Drug Abuse
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Cannabis Drug Abuse Signature Drug Toxicity Drug Detox Drugs Banned in India Painkiller Addiction Prescription Drug Abuse 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker Color Blindness Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart The Essence of Yoga Sanatogen Accident and Trauma Care Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Blood Donation - Recipients

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close