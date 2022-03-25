About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

People With Opioid Use Disorder Face a Lack of Treatment

by Karishma Abhishek on March 25, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Font : A-A+

People With Opioid Use Disorder Face a Lack of Treatment

Lack of treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD) has been reported among adolescents and most adults with OUD treatment needs in the past year as per a study at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, published in JAMA Network Open.

It was stated that only 28 percent of the needy ones for OUD treatment received medication for it. The data showed that 57 percent received no treatment for the disorder, and 15 percent received only services without medication.

Advertisement


Notably, adolescents (aged 12-17 years) did not receive MOUD in the past year and only 13 percent of adults 50 years and older received medication for the disorder.

"Our nationally representative research revealed critical gaps in treatment engagement and use of medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD). Increased efforts to address barriers to care are critically needed. Evidence supporting the effectiveness of medication for opioid use disorder such as methadone, buprenorphine, or naltrexone is unequivocal, but most people who needed OUD treatment in the US did not receive this gold standard treatment. Our findings support calls for additional MOUD engagement and retention strategies tailored for both adolescents," says Pia Mauro, PhD, assistant professor of epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health, and the study's lead author.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2022 — 'Invest to End TB. Save Lives'
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2022 — 'Invest to End TB. Save Lives'
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Nervous Tic Cannabis Drug Abuse Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Drug Detox Loss of Taste Painkiller Addiction Acute Coronary Syndrome Prescription Drug Abuse 

Recommended Reading
Drug Detox
Drug Detox
Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less ...
Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired
Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired
Drugs administered to cure a medical condition can cause fatigue. In such cases, consult a doctor .....
Prescription Drug Abuse
Prescription Drug Abuse
Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as ......
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Cannabis
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy pl...
Drug Abuse
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or sub...
Loss of Taste
Loss of Taste
Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss o...
Nervous Tic
Nervous Tic
Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affe...
Painkiller Addiction
Painkiller Addiction
Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing do...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)