medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Celebrity Health News

Do I Need to Pay at the Airport to Do Yoga, in Baltimore You Have To

by Rishika Gupta on  March 9, 2018 at 1:15 PM Celebrity Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) passengers may have to $25 to use the available yoga space.
Do I Need to Pay at the Airport to Do Yoga, in Baltimore You Have To
Do I Need to Pay at the Airport to Do Yoga, in Baltimore You Have To

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that the many US and world airports—San Francisco International Airport, Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Chicago Midway International Airport, Frankfurt Airport, Miami International Airport —reportedly provide yoga rooms/studio for free usage. Santiago International Airport had been offering twice-weekly complimentary yoga classes, and yoga classes had been held at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports, reports suggest.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, pointed out that BWI, like many other airports, should provide yoga space for the passengers/others without any charge if it was serious to help reduce their stress levels and be a "world-class" airport and follow its own motto of "Easy Come, Easy Go".

Rajan Zed noted that although introduced and nourished by Hinduism, yoga was a world heritage and liberation powerhouse to be utilized by all and paying a fee for yoga space at a public facility like BWI did not seem right. It would step in the positive direction if BWI rethinks about the issue and provides a yoga-room to be used by all passengers, employees, vendors, and visitors for free.

Zed further said that yoga, referred as "a living fossil" whose traces went back to around 2,000 BCE to Indus Valley civilization, was a mental and physical discipline for everybody to share and benefit from.

According to Patanjali who codified it in Yoga Sutra, yoga was a methodical effort to attain perfection, through the control of the different elements of human nature, physical and psychical, Zed added.

According to US National Institutes of Health, yoga may help one to feel more relaxed, be more flexible, improve posture, breathe deeply, and get rid of stress. According to "2016 Yoga in America Study", about 37 million Americans (which included many celebrities) now practice yoga; and yoga is strongly correlated with having a positive self-image. Yoga was the repository of something basic in the human soul and psyche, Rajan Zed added.

About 25.1 million passengers travel through BWI (32 miles northeast of Washington DC) each year, which offers over 300 non-stop flights to more than 90 domestic and international destinations. It claims to produce a total economic impact of $9.3 billion, and Ricky Smith is the Executive Director.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Overcome Bad Mood with Yoga

Overcome Bad Mood with Yoga

Are you irritable or in a bad mood? Learn how you can overcome bad mood with some simple changes to your lifestyle using the basics of yoga.

Pilates Vs Yoga - Which is Right for You?

Pilates Vs Yoga - Which is Right for You?

Discussions on fitness and weight loss regimes generate a lot of heated debate but it's important that you find out which workout is right for you.

Six Yoga Poses for Emotional Release

Six Yoga Poses for Emotional Release

Yoga poses open your heart and mind and help you cope with a heartbreak in a healthy way.

Top Yoga Asanas to Relieve You from Heartburn

Top Yoga Asanas to Relieve You from Heartburn

Yoga is a form of exercise and way of living that can not only prevent but also treat numerous conditions like heartburn effectively and safely.

Constipation

Constipation

Constipation, or difficulty passing stool, is a common digestive complaint and is a symptom of gastrointestinal abnormalities and preventing constipation is done by treating underlying disease.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) causes recurrent abdominal pain or discomfort and a fluctuating disturbance in defecation. IBS is not life threatening.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Constipation Irritable Bowel Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital acquired infections (HAI) are acquired by patients and health personnel alike in a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...