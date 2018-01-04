medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Dining Out Ups Levels of Harmful Chemicals

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 1, 2018 at 2:15 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Home cooked food less likely to contain high levels of phthalates, found study. "Phthalates", a group of chemicals used in food packaging and processing materials, are known to disrupt hormones in humans and are linked to a long list of health problems.
Dining Out Ups Levels of Harmful Chemicals
Dining Out Ups Levels of Harmful Chemicals

"This study suggests food prepared at home is less likely to contain high levels of 'phthalates', chemicals linked to fertility problems, pregnancy complications and other health issues," said senior author Ami Zota, Assistant Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health at Milken Institute School of Public Health, George Washington University.

For the study, published in the journal Environment International, researchers used data from the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) collected between 2005 and 2014.

The 10,253 participants in the study were asked to recall what they ate and where their food came from in the previous 24 hours.

The researchers then analysed the links between what people ate and the levels of phthalate break-down products found in each participant's urine sample.

The team found that 61 per cent of the participants reported dining out the previous day.

The study found that sandwiches consumed at fast food outlets, restaurants or cafeterias were associated with 30 per cent higher phthalate levels in all age groups.

The researchers also found the association between phthalate exposure and dining out was significant for all age groups but the magnitude of association was highest for teenagers.

Adolescents who were high consumers of fast food and other food purchased outside the home had 55 per cent higher levels of phthalates compared to those who only consumed food at home.

"Pregnant women, children and teens are more vulnerable to the toxic effects of hormone-disrupting chemicals, so it's important to find ways to limit their exposures," said lead author Julia Varshavsky who did the work while she was at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Public Health.

A previous study by Zota and colleagues suggested that fast food may expose consumers to higher levels of phthalates.

The new study looked more broadly at dining out -- not just at fast-food outlets -- and found that it was significantly associated with increased exposure to phthalates.

The findings are worrisome because two-thirds of the US population eats at least some food outside the home daily, the authors warned.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers

Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers

Food addiction is a growing threat among teenagers. Find out how to combat the problem with preventive tips and strategies for overcoming food addiction.

Food Additives

Food Additives

A food additive is a non-nutritive substance added deliberately to any food product to improve its color, texture, flavor or shelf life

Lifestyle and Healthy Eating Habits

Lifestyle and Healthy Eating Habits

Healthy eating is all about making positive choices, focusing on foods which provide necessary nutrients to maintain good health, prevent deficiency diseases and chronic diet-related disorders.

Exposure to Phthalates Shown to Possibly Affect Reproductive Health of Male Newborns

Exposure to Phthalates Shown to Possibly Affect Reproductive Health of Male Newborns

Male infants whose mothers were exposed to chemicals called phthalates during pregnancy may have a greater risk of future infertility.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Foods for a Healthy Nervous System

Top 10 Foods for a Healthy Nervous System

The nervous system is a complex network that plays a role in many important functions of the body. ...

 Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Prickly Heat

Test Your Knowledge on Prickly Heat

Prickly heat or heat rash affects babies and persons who sweat a lot, especially in hot humid ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...