Beauty Tips: Skincare Regime Using Flowers

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 1, 2018 at 2:20 AM Lifestyle News
Flowers and their extracts have long been used as a way to heal common beauty ailments. Incorporate the goodness of floral ingredients in your skincare regime for glowing skin, anti-aging, anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties.
Beauty Tips: Skincare Regime Using Flowers

Shikhee Agrawal, head trainer at The Body Shop India, Amit Sarda, managing director at Soulflower, and Bindiya Gupta, beauty expert at Organic Harvest, have listed the power of flowers:

* From skincare to makeup to bodycare, the benefits of flowers can be found in Moringa, Britsh rose, Chamomile, Sunflower, Lavender, Jasmine, Rose, Criste mariane.

The plant stem cells have been reputed to be a revolutionary anti-agent ingredient. It is found in Criste mariane stem cells that have essence of youth that happens to delay ageing.

Found in the purest forms of scrubs, masks, toners and face washes, these leave the skin exfoliated and gleamingly smooth. Flower essence such as lemongrass and lavender are the legendry ones.

Flower Camellia is high in oleic acid, making it unbelievably rich with moisturising and barrier-enhancing. It is an ultimate indulgent skin hydration. The splendid velvet moisture Japanese Camelia flower extract leaves the skin silky soft and subtly fragranced.

Popular in skin refining, soothing and preventing pre-mature ageing Dandelion extract is filled with nourishment. Washing your face with flower of dandelion is great for itchy skin or eczema. It includes vitamins A, C, and E, which protect the skin against free radical damage and stimulate collagen production.

Lavender essential oil is one of the most versatile skin care products. It is full of antioxidants, which helps in removing toxins from the skin and gives you a beautiful glow that summers steal from the skin. The oil is anti-inflammatory and relaxing for the muscles and it can be applied to treat eczema or acne.

Rose oil helps lighten scars, blemishes and sunburn and also has rejuvenating properties.

Jasmine essential oil helps moisturise the skin and relax the muscles.

Ylang Ylang essential oil balances skin oil and keeps your skin youthful and refreshed.

Daisy flower extract as an ingredient is commonly used in cosmetics, beauty and skin care products. It is ideal for making serums, toners, lotions and ointments. The extract yields a high concentration of free-radical scavenging antioxidants that are friendly to sensitive skin types and help in brightening the skin.

Honeysuckle is an aromatic flower with a balancing effect on skin. The antiseptic and anti inflammatory properties of honeysuckle are excellent for skin care treatments. It is ideal for skin rashes and blemishes.

Orchid flower if regularly used in fragrances, protects the skin from environmental stress while hydrating and renewing at the same time. The essence of orchid flower has the advantage that it can be applied on all types of skin and increases cell regeneration.

Source: IANS

