by Angela Mohan on  October 26, 2020 at 3:09 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Diabetic Patients Need Not Avoid Eating Potatoes
GI is not an accurate surrogate for an individual's glycemic response (GR) to a food consumed as part of an evening meal, say a clinical trial, including 24 adults with T2D.

Specifically, the findings published in Clinical Nutrition show that participants had a better 'nocturnal' GR when they ate a mixed meal with skinless white potatoes compared to an isoenergetic and macronutrient-matched mixed meal that included a low GI carbohydrate food -- basmati rice.

"Despite its frequent use among nutrition researchers, GI is not an appropriate tool for understanding how a meal impacts glycemic control; it is a very specific measurement for foods consumed in isolation, typically conducted under controlled laboratory conditions," says Dr. Brooke Devlin, PhD, the primary investigator, at Australian Catholic University in Melbourne.


"It's rare that people eat foods in isolation, and findings from this study demonstrate how other factors, such as the time of day or food pairings, need to be considered when investigating the GR of mixed meals in individuals with T2D."

Participants were provided the same breakfast and lunch, but they were randomly assigned to one of four dinners, each including either skinless white potatoes (test meal) prepared in three different ways (boiled, roasted, boiled then cooled then reheated) or basmati rice (control meal).

Participants repeated the experiment, with a 9-day break in between each trial, to cycle through all test meals and the control. In addition to having blood samples collected regularly (both immediately after the meal and again every 30 minutes, for 2 hours), participants also wore a continuous glucose monitor overnight to track changes in blood sugar levels while sleeping.

There were no differences between meals in glucose response following the dinner that contained any of the potato dishes or basmati rice. Moreover, participants' overnight GR was more favorable after eating the evening meal that included any of the high GI potato side dishes compared to low GI basmati rice.

"These findings are contrary to that of observational research and traditional dietary guidance that has led some to believe potatoes are not an appropriate food choice for people with T2D," added Devlin.

"Our study shows high GI foods, like potatoes, can be consumed as part of a healthy evening meal without negatively affecting GR -- and while delivering key nutrients in relatively few calories, which is essential for people with T2D."

This study followed a rigorous methodology by using a randomized crossover design and measuring glucose levels both immediately post-meal and overnight to obtain a better picture of the potatoes' impact on GR.

However, the researchers noted a few limitations: study participants' baseline GR was assessed for only one evening meal, the dinner provided was larger than what is typically recommended for people with T2D (but in line with Australian eating patterns, at 40 percent of an individual's total energy intake), and the potatoes' impact on long-term glycemic control was not assessed.

Despite such limitations, the researchers concluded that "potatoes are a vegetable that is sustainable, affordable and nutrient-dense, and thus, they can play an important role in modern diets irrespective of metabolic health status."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Yummy Sweet Potatoes
One medium-sized sweet potato contains about 7 grams of fiber and adds a wonderful starchy component to your food. This tuber contains flavonoids and antioxidants that are essential for optimal health.
READ MORE
Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar
The HbA1c assay is the gold-standard measurement of chronic glycemia and measures the amount of glucose that binds to hemoglobin over a period of 3 months
READ MORE
Diabetes - Foot Care
Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Diabetes in Pets
Pets like cats and dogs suffer from diabetes, which is similar to that in humans. It is treated with insulin injections.
READ MORE
Diabetic Kidney Disease
Diabetic nephropathy refers to kidney damage due very high levels of blood sugar levels in diabetics.
READ MORE
Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking
Due to busy lifestyles, food holds the least amount of importance for many of us. Healthy snacking is not as simple as it sounds. It involves thorough understanding of what, when and how to eat.
READ MORE
Glycemic Index
GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they affect blood glucose levels, by comparing them to glucose.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Type 2 Diabetes
Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Diabetes and ExercisePregnancy and ComplicationsGlycemic IndexType 2 DiabetesDecoding HbA1c Test for Blood SugarDiabetes - Foot CareDiet Guidelines for Healthy SnackingDiabetic Kidney DiseaseDiabetes in Pets