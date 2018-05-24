medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Could Closing the Left Atrial Appendage Benefit Stroke Patients?

by Sushma Rao on  May 24, 2018 at 10:23 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The left atrial appendage, a small sac in the left side of the heart is usually closed to lower the risk of stroke and prevent blood clots in patients. More than 300,000 people in the U.S. undergo heart surgery every year, although in some cases the surgeons opt not to do this small procedure, according to a recent study.
Could Closing the Left Atrial Appendage Benefit Stroke Patients?
Could Closing the Left Atrial Appendage Benefit Stroke Patients?

Mayo Clinic researchers reveal that adding this procedure is likely the right choice for certain patients but not all. The findings of the study are published in JAMA .

"Our study showed that this intervention is associated with reduced risks of stroke and mortality," says Xiaoxi Yao, Ph.D., a health services researcher at Mayo Clinic and the study's first author. "This is especially true for patients with pre-existing atrial fibrillation, who are at a particularly high risk of stroke."

Exploring the data

To reach these conclusions, Dr. Yao and her research colleagues used the OptumLabs Data Warehouse. The OptumLabs Data Warehouse contains de-identified administrative claims data, including medical claims and eligibility information from a large national U.S. health insurance plan, as well as electronic health record data from a nationwide network of provider groups.

They examined the records of nearly 76,000 adult patients who had a coronary artery bypass or heart valve surgery between Jan. 1, 2009, and March 30, 2017. Of these patients, 5.8 percent (4,374 patients) also had the left atrial appendage closed during the surgery.

The research team compared these patients to propensity score-matched patients who did not undergo the surgical closure, evaluating outcomes for 4,295 patients in each group. They found that patients who received the additional procedure were less likely to have a stroke. They were also less likely to die from any cause.

If the patient had atrial fibrillation before surgery, the numbers were even more positive: lower risks of stroke or death.

However, if a patient did not have atrial fibrillation before surgery, those undergoing the surgical closure became somewhat more likely to develop atrial fibrillation within 30 days after the surgery (27.7 versus 20.2 percent). Furthermore, in patients with and without pre-existing atrial fibrillation, the surgical closure of the left atrial appendage was associated with a higher rate of health care utilization related to atrial fibrillation, measured over an average of two years of follow-up.

What patients need to know

"Atrial fibrillation itself is a risk factor for stroke," says Peter Noseworthy, M.D., a Mayo Clinic cardiologist and senior author of the study. "So for patients who do not have atrial fibrillation to begin with, the potential benefit of closing the left atrial appendage now could be attenuated by later development of atrial fibrillation."

"We saw that the benefit for patients with pre-existing atrial fibrillation was relatively large," says Dr. Yao. "We believe that may make it particularly attractive for patients who are not able or willing to take long-term anticoagulation medication, but we should stress that we have not formally tested whether these patients can safely stop their anticoagulation."

The research team has collaborated on a number of projects centered on the safety and effectiveness of different treatments intended to reduce the stroke risk for patients with atrial fibrillation.

"Our findings provide an important piece of information for decision-making," says Dr. Noseworthy. "Armed with this new evidence, physicians and surgeons can now discuss the pros and cons of left atrial appendage closure with their patients."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called " Congenital heart diseases".

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 

Coronary Heart Disease

Coronary Heart Disease

In coronary heart disease, blood is unable to flow through blocked arteries. The main symptom is chest pain or angina. Treatment is with medications or surgery.

Stroke

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Aphasia

Aphasia

Aphasia is a condition where the patient has a language disorder. The patient has problems with comprehension, expression, repetition, reading and writing.

How to Deal with a Stroke

How to Deal with a Stroke

Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the bodys requirement.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Bellīs Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Facts Stroke Hyperventilation Aphasia How to Deal with a Stroke 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety is kind of dental phobia where a person has a fear of going to dentist mainly due to ...

 Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine Levin (KLS) or sleeping beauty syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that primarly ...

 Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

LADA or Latent Autoimmune Diabetes of Adulthood is a form of type 1 autoimmune diabetes that can be ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...