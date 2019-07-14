Can't Enjoy the Monsoon Rains? You Might Have the SAD Syndrome

Font : A- A+



Rainy season is here, and while everyone is rejoicing at the relief, it brings from the scorching heat you, on the other hand, feel depressed or lethargic? Don't worry; you are just experiencing monsoon blues, which is a seasonal affective disorder (SAD) syndrome. SAD can give you mood swings and turn you into a dull version of who you are.

Can't Enjoy the Monsoon Rains? You Might Have the SAD Syndrome



Experts say people suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder may also get it during the summer months.



‘Do the monsoons fill you with despair? Do you feel lethargic and depressed? You might be experiencing the monsoon blues brought on by seasonal affective disorder (SAD) syndrome. The fear of missing out (FOMO) can lead to depression and possibly invite other moody behaviors since the particular season becomes harder for SAD patients to enjoy. ’

Read More.. Show Full Article





SAD patients can be easily irritable, anxious, agitated, and even have insomnia.



Those depressed in the winter have hibernating tendencies like overeating, sleeping, whereas summer SAD groups tend to lose weight due to poor diets and lack proper sleep.



There is no cure for this syndrome, as it is a seasonal condition, but light therapy and, to a certain extent, drugs, and psychotherapy can help in its treatment.



Source: Medindia Unlike other disorders, SAD patients have a depression cycle that begins and ends during a particular season. SAD can make people very oppressive and completely drains them out for the specific season.SAD patients can be easily irritable, anxious, agitated, and even have insomnia.Those depressed in the winter have hibernating tendencies like overeating, sleeping, whereas summer SAD groups tend to lose weight due to poor diets and lack proper sleep.There is no cure for this syndrome, as it is a seasonal condition, but light therapy and, to a certain extent, drugs, and psychotherapy can help in its treatment.Source: Medindia Experts say people suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder may also get it during the summer months.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: