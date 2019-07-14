Can't Enjoy the Monsoon Rains? You Might Have the SAD Syndrome

Experts say people suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder may also get it during the summer months.
Unlike other disorders, SAD patients have a depression cycle that begins and ends during a particular season. SAD can make people very oppressive and completely drains them out for the specific season.
SAD patients can be easily irritable, anxious, agitated, and even have insomnia.
Those depressed in the winter have hibernating tendencies like overeating, sleeping, whereas summer SAD groups tend to lose weight due to poor diets and lack proper sleep.
There is no cure for this syndrome, as it is a seasonal condition, but light therapy and, to a certain extent, drugs, and psychotherapy can help in its treatment.
Source: Medindia