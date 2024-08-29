Mental Health Support: Transgender Students Prefer School Resources

Transgender students are less likely to seek help from their parents and more likely to seek support from their schoolteachers when compared to their cisgender classmates. According to a new study by researchers at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and New York University that was published in JAMA Pediatrics, it was found that transgender students were 74% less likely to seek support from parents than seeking help from adults in schools (teachers or counselors) when they were feeling depressed or nervous (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Need for School Staff Training to Support Transgender StudentsThe study evaluated data from the 2021 Wisconsin Youth Risk Behavior Survey, a survey of 92,316 high school students backed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. In that survey, 3,957 students identified themselves as transgender.
Mollie McQuillan, assistant professor of educational leadership and policy analysis at UW–Madison and lead author of the study, says the findings show the urgent need for adequate training for school staff on how to support transgender youth best.
“We know schools are often sites of shame, victimization, and bullying for transgender students — but now we also know of their potential to serve as vital sites for support,” she says. “Like all students, trans and nonbinary students need support from multiple sources.
Importance of School Support for Transgender StudentsOur results point to the critical role of PK-12 school staff in affirming and supporting trans and nonbinary students, especially when mental health concerns emerge.”McQuillan says the findings also highlight the danger of restrictive education laws related to transgender students.
McQuillan co-authored the new study with Joseph Cimpian, professor of economics and education policy at NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, and UW-Madison School of Education doctoral students Erin Gill and Benjamin Lebovitz.
In addition to its findings about social support, the analysis found transgender students reported over twice the risk of bullying, skipping school due to feeling unsafe, and feelings of not belonging at school compared to their cisgender peers.
Transgender students also faced a greater risk of anxiety and reported two to three times the risk of depression, self-harming behavior, considering suicide, planning suicide, and attempting suicide compared to cisgender students.
