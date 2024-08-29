About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Mental Health Support: Transgender Students Prefer School Resources

by Swethapriya Sampath on Aug 29 2024 10:45 AM

Transgender students are less likely to seek help from their parents and more likely to seek support from their schoolteachers when compared to their cisgender classmates.
According to a new study by researchers at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and New York University that was published in JAMA Pediatrics, it was found that transgender students were 74% less likely to seek support from parents than seeking help from adults in schools (teachers or counselors) when they were feeling depressed or nervous (1 Trusted Source
Transgender students more likely than cisgender peers to seek support from school staff, UWâ€“Madison and NYU study finds

Go to source).

Also, it was found that transgender students were 48% less likely to reach out to their siblings for help than to adults in schools, and they were 25% less likely than cisgender students to turn to peers for support.

Need for School Staff Training to Support Transgender Students

The study evaluated data from the 2021 Wisconsin Youth Risk Behavior Survey, a survey of 92,316 high school students backed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. In that survey, 3,957 students identified themselves as transgender.

Mollie McQuillan, assistant professor of educational leadership and policy analysis at UW–Madison and lead author of the study, says the findings show the urgent need for adequate training for school staff on how to support transgender youth best.

“We know schools are often sites of shame, victimization, and bullying for transgender students — but now we also know of their potential to serve as vital sites for support,” she says. “Like all students, trans and nonbinary students need support from multiple sources.

Importance of School Support for Transgender Students

Our results point to the critical role of PK-12 school staff in affirming and supporting trans and nonbinary students, especially when mental health concerns emerge.”McQuillan says the findings also highlight the danger of restrictive education laws related to transgender students.

“In the last 5 years, anti-LGBTQ+ state bills have dramatically expanded in number,” says McQuillan, who co-authored a study on the proliferation of such bills earlier this year. “These bills dissolve and prevent school environments in which transgender students can seek and receive support that could save their lives.”

McQuillan co-authored the new study with Joseph Cimpian, professor of economics and education policy at NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, and UW-Madison School of Education doctoral students Erin Gill and Benjamin Lebovitz.

Cimpian says the study breaks new ground in understanding transgender students’ well-being. “Our study confirms the higher rates of victimization for trans youth that we suspected from prior work, but our study also shows how trans youth are turning to teachers and other school staff for support, which is new,” he says.

In addition to its findings about social support, the analysis found transgender students reported over twice the risk of bullying, skipping school due to feeling unsafe, and feelings of not belonging at school compared to their cisgender peers.

Transgender students also faced a greater risk of anxiety and reported two to three times the risk of depression, self-harming behavior, considering suicide, planning suicide, and attempting suicide compared to cisgender students.

Reference:
  1. Transgender students more likely than cisgender peers to seek support from school staff, UW–Madison and NYU study finds - (https://news.wisc.edu/transgender-students-more-likely-than-cisgender-peers-to-seek-support-from-school-staff-uw-madison-and-nyu-study-finds/#:~:text=MADISON%20%E2%80%93%20Transgender%20students%20are%20more,Madison%20and%20New%20York%20University.)


Source-Eurekalert


