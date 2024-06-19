Breakthrough in Sleep Science



What is WellO2?

Sleep Apnea Key Facts

Sleep disorders are on the rise globally, exacerbated by the stresses of modern life and conditions like sleep apnea, ( ) which disrupt peaceful rest.Researchers at the University of Turku, Finland, have revealed promising findings on the efficacy of breathing exercises in alleviating snoring and sleep apnea. Using the WellO2 device, developed in Finland to combine respiratory muscle training with warm steam, the study highlights significant relief for sufferers.A study conducted at the University of Turku involved individuals with obstructive sleep apnea using the WellO2 device for three months. Early results show increased respiratory muscle strength, reduced nighttime breathing interruptions, improved sleep quality, and decreased insomnia. Participants also reported reduced psychological stress and cessation of snoring.WellO2 is a Finnish innovation clinically tested and drug-free, harnessing the globally patented Nordic Breathing method. It uniquely combines steam inhalation with resistance training of respiratory muscles, making it the world's only device of its kind. WellO2 enhances overall well-being by promoting stronger breathing and lung cleansing. With over 110,000 users worldwide, notable beneficiaries include the English Premier League football club West Ham United F.C.Lead researcher Usame Al-Rammahi notes, "Participants experienced a notable decrease in snoring, indicating that enhanced pharyngeal muscle strength and warm steam positively impact sleep apnea and snoring symptoms."Presented at the International Nordic Lung Congress in Helsinki, these findings mark a pivotal advance in sleep medicine.Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder characterized by recurrent interruptions in breathing during sleep. It affects more than 900 million individuals worldwide. Symptoms include loud snoring, gasping for air, and daytime sleepiness. If the condition is left untreated, it can result in high blood pressure, heart issues, diabetes, and even death.Regular use of WellO2 may also benefit those with snoring issues, other sleep disorders, or compromised peak expiratory flow.Source-Medindia