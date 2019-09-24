Body Fat and Waist Size Can Be Reduced Effectively By Lifestyle Coaching

Body fat and waist circumference can be effectively bought under control, although the results are more easily obtained by premenopausal women.



Study results will be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Chicago, September 25 to 28, 2019.

It's a fact that most women gain body weight in the peri- and postmenopausal years with the average weight gain being just under five pounds. The bad news from a health perspective is that much of the weight gain is represented by central abdominal fat which has been proven to cause greater cardiovascular (CVD) risk than general obesity.



‘Lifestyle coaching is worth pursuing, but that a longer, more aggressive, or differently tailored, program might be needed for women in peri/postmenopause to achieve maximum health benefits.’

The results showed that the lifestyle coaching did effectively help decrease BMI, body fat, and waist circumference in all women; however, peri/postmenopausal women experienced smaller reductions in the percentage of body fat and waist circumference. No difference in BMI or lean mass was identified among the groups. "Our results suggest that lifestyle coaching is worth pursuing but that a longer, more aggressive, or differently tailored, program might be needed for women in peri/postmenopause to achieve maximum health benefits," says Dr. Silvina Levis, lead author of the study from the Miami Veterans Affairs Healthcare System and the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine.



"These findings are important in helping women maintain a healthy weight and normal waist circumference, especially since the reduction of central obesity is critical in helping to reduce the risk of CVD," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director



In this new study, researchers evaluated the effectiveness of lifestyle coaching in helping women set and maintain goals for healthy eating habits and increased physical activity. They additionally compared the results obtained in premenopausal women with peri- and postmenopausal women. Women in both groups participated in a free Health Coaching Program at a primary care clinic.

Source: Eurekalert

