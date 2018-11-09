Bivalirudin Used as an Anticoagulant in Interventional Cardiovascular Procedures

Font : A- A+



New study highlights the use of bivalirudin for anticoagulation in interventional cardiovascular procedures. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications.

Bivalirudin Used as an Anticoagulant in Interventional Cardiovascular Procedures



Anticoagulation is imperative to reduce the incidence of thrombotic complications in patients undergoing percutaneous interventional cardiovascular procedures; however, this is at the expense of increased risk of bleeding. The optimal anticoagulation strategy for these procedures remains unclear.



‘Clinical use of bivalirudin as an anticoagulant may help treat patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention and transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures.’ Unfractionated heparin is the most commonly used anticoagulant during interventional procedures, but has several limitations, such as a relatively high incidence of bleeding events, the occurrence of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, and a paradoxical thrombotic effect.



Contemporary studies have demonstrated that bivalirudin decreases the occurrence of bleeding complications, but potentially increases the risk of acute stent thrombosis.



The authors discuss the pharmacology of bivalirudin and its current clinical application in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention and transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures.



Source: Eurekalert Anticoagulation is imperative to reduce the incidence of thrombotic complications in patients undergoing percutaneous interventional cardiovascular procedures; however, this is at the expense of increased risk of bleeding. The optimal anticoagulation strategy for these procedures remains unclear.Unfractionated heparin is the most commonly used anticoagulant during interventional procedures, but has several limitations, such as a relatively high incidence of bleeding events, the occurrence of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, and a paradoxical thrombotic effect.Contemporary studies have demonstrated that bivalirudin decreases the occurrence of bleeding complications, but potentially increases the risk of acute stent thrombosis.The authors discuss the pharmacology of bivalirudin and its current clinical application in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention and transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: