medindia

BioIVT Study Investigates Link Between HIV Drugs & Neural Tube Defects

by Ramya Rachamanti on  August 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study investigates whether anti-HIV drugs called integrase inhibitors inhibit folate transporters, leading to drug-induced folate deficiency during pregnancy, increasing the risk of neural-tube defects (NTDs) in the baby.
BioIVT Study Investigates Link Between HIV Drugs & Neural Tube Defects
BioIVT Study Investigates Link Between HIV Drugs & Neural Tube Defects

Previously published studies had appeared to show a link between exposure to dolutegravir, and other HIV integrase inhibitor drugs, at conception and an increased risk of NTDs.

Show Full Article


NTDs are birth defects of the brain and spinal cord that cause conditions such as spina bifida in infants. NTDs can be caused by several factors, including inhibition of folate transporters in the gut, brain, and placenta.

This new research, which results from a collaboration between BioIVT and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and is based on studies conducted in BioIVT's laboratory in Santa Clara, CA, set out to investigate whether HIV integrase inhibitor drugs also inhibit folate transporters, leading to drug-induced folate deficiency and an increased likelihood of NTDs.

"We were pleased to collaborate with our colleagues at GSK on this important research, using BioIVT's technology platform and our combined scientific knowledge and thinking. Through timely and effective communication, we were able to develop new assays quickly and generate high quality data," said Dr. Xuexiang Zhang, BioIVT's lead investigator on the study. "We hope that our investigation into the pharmacology of dolutegravir will help physicians to develop optimal recommendations for their patients."

Their study assessed the impact of dolutegravir and four other integrase inhibitor drugs, together with positive controls (methotrexate and pemetrexed) and a negative control (valproic acid), in vitro on the three major folate transport pathways: reduced folate carrier (RFC), proton-coupled folate transporter (PCFT), and folate receptor α (FRα) endocytosis.

Their research set out to determine what effects, if any, dolutegravir and the other HIV integrase inhibitors had on folate transporter activity. Particular attention was paid to FRα since concerns about dolutegravir's interaction with that pathway had been expressed recently in the scientific literature.

BioIVT used its proprietary OPTI-EXPRESSION technology to express human folate transporters in mammalian cells (MDCK-II cells). Then the potential of dolutegravir to inhibit folate transporters was measured using well-described, validated methods.

The study demonstrated that dolutegravir is not a clinical inhibitor of folate transport pathways and is not predicted to elicit clinical decreases in maternal and fetal folate levels.

Reaching a related conclusion, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended that dolutegravir be used as the preferred first-line and second-line treatment for all populations with HIV, including pregnant women and those of childbearing potential. It based its decision in part on two large clinical trials comparing the efficacy and safety of dolutegravir and efavirenz in Africa.

BioIVT's approach can also be used to predict the risk of folate transporter inhibition by drugs in other classes. It is employed during the drug discovery process to select and develop drugs with optimal pharmacological properties, i.e. high efficacy and minimized risk to patients.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Drug-Induced Birth Defects

Birth defects are abnormalities of function, structure or metabolism that are present since birth. Taking certain drugs during pregnancy can cause birth defects.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade

Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall services, strip clubs, lap dancing, phone sex, child prostitution and sex tourism.

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS Drug Toxicity AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade 

What's New on Medindia

Control Your Blood Pressure to Fight Age-related Brain Damage

Home Remedies for Hair Loss

Mode of Delivery at Birth Linked to Child's Skin Microbiome
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive