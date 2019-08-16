medindia

Cashew Nut Shells may be the Next Organic, Safe Sunscreen Ingredient

by Iswarya on  August 16, 2019 at 12:03 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cashew nut shells can be used as an environmentally friendly way of producing potential sunscreens, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the European Journal of Organic Chemistry.
Cashew Nut Shells may be the Next Organic, Safe Sunscreen Ingredient
Cashew Nut Shells may be the Next Organic, Safe Sunscreen Ingredient

The team of "green chemists" from the University of the Witwatersrand, along with colleagues from Universities in Germany, Malawi, and Tanzania, are working on techniques to produce useful compounds from wood and other fast-growing non-edible plant waste, through a chemical process named xylochemistry (wood chemistry).

Show Full Article


By using cashew nut shells, the team has produced new aromatic compounds that show good UVA and UVB absorbance, which may be applied to protect humans, livestock, as well as polymers or coatings from harmful rays from the sun.

UV rays are damaging to most materials, with its effects leading to the discoloration of dyes and pigments, weathering, yellowing of plastics, loss of gloss and mechanical properties, while it can lead to sunburn, premature aging and even the development of potentially lethal melanomas in both humans and animals.

To mitigate UV damage, both organic and inorganic compounds are used as UV filters. Ideal organic UV filters display a high UV absorption of UVA rays (in the region ranging from 315-400 nm) and UVB rays (280-315 nm). One important family of UV absorber molecules are derived from aromatic compounds known as phenols, which contain a hydrogen-bonded hydroxyl group that plays an important role in the dissipation of the absorbed energy.

For example, an organic compound known as oxybenzone is a common ingredient that has also been added to plastics to limit UV degradation. Apart from their petrochemical origin, a major drawback of current UV protection agents is their negative effect on aquatic ecosystems associated with a poor biodegradability.

As a result, there is growing attention from regulatory bodies and stricter regulations are being enforced on the production of sun filtering products.

"With the current concerns over the use of fossil resources for chemical synthesis of functional molecules and the effect of current UV absorbers in sunscreens on the ecosystem, we aimed to find a way to produce new UV absorbers from cashew nut shell liquid (CNSL) as a non-edible, bio-renewable carbon resource," says Professor Charles de Koning, of the Wits School of Chemistry and principal author of the paper, together with Till Opatz from Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz, Germany.

"Cashew nut shells are a waste product in the cashew-farming community, especially in Tanzania, so finding a useful, sustainable way to use these waste products can lead to completely new, environmentally friendly ways of doing things."

The team has already filed a patent application to commercialize the process in South Africa.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Making Your Own Sunscreen is Bad for Your Skin: Here's Why

Is DIY sunscreen safe? Applying sunscreen can protect your sensitive skin from the sun's harmful UV rays. But, watch out, homemade sunscreens may not be as effective as commercial sunscreen.

Eco-friendly Sunscreen can now be Developed from Seaweed

Mycosporine-like Amino Acid (MAA) or palythine extracted from seaweed is found to be effective against the damaging UV rays and oxidative stress

DNA Sunscreen Protects Skin, Keeps Skin Hydrated

Thin DNA films irradiated with UV rays were designed to be applied as a sunscreen that would protect the skin from DNA damage.

FDA Recommends Toxicological Testing of Sunscreen Ingredients

All four active ingredients of sunscreen were found in blood samples at levels exceeding the threshold recommended for toxicology testing.

Christmas Feast, It’s always Grand with Cake and Wine

Christmas is celebrated as a religious and cultural festival by billions of people around the world.

Flat Belly Foods

Confused between different diet plans? Grab these amazing foods to cut the belly fat. Read on…

Health Benefits of Acorns

Learn about acorns, their nutrient composition and health advantages they provide. Know about different ways to eat acorns and how to reduce their bitter taste.

Health Benefits of Cashew Nuts

There are many health benefits of cashew nuts. Cashew nuts can be eaten raw or roasted and can be used to make many healthy recipes.

Health Benefits of Nuts

Nuts are power house of nutrition having health benefits ranging from weight loss to reducing risk of diabetes and heart attack.

Health Benefits of Walnuts

Walnut, the world’s healthiest brain food has unique health benefits ranging from weight management to prevention of various cancers. Nutrition facts are listed.

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

Nails - Health and Disease

Nail changes could indicate a health problem or a disease condition. Read more to know about what your nails say about your health.

Wrinkles

Wrinkling is definitely age-related but there are some factors that should be kept in mind to delay this inevitable natural process.

More News on:

Nails - Health and Disease Cosmetics Wrinkles Flat Belly Foods Health Benefits of Nuts Health Benefits of Walnuts Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Christmas Feast, It’s always Grand with Cake and Wine Health Benefits of Cashew Nuts Health Benefits of Acorns 

What's New on Medindia

Control Your Blood Pressure to Fight Age-related Brain Damage

Home Remedies for Hair Loss

Mode of Delivery at Birth Linked to Child's Skin Microbiome
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive