Beef Peptides Block Bitter Tastes: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 18, 2018 at 2:37 PM Research News
Beef protein when broken down into peptides was found to block bitter taste receptors on the tongue, reports research published in ACS' Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.
Most people try to avoid bitter flavors because they find them to be unpleasant. But some healthful foods are bitter, as are some medications. So, the food and pharmaceutical industries have been looking at ways to reduce or eliminate bitter sensations, which are detected in humans by 25 receptors known as T2Rs. Only a few inhibitors of T2R activity have been identified so far.

In recent years, bioactive peptides created from breaking down food proteins, through a process known as enzymatic hydrolysis, have gained attention for reducing bitterness and inflammation. Prashen Chelikani, Rotimi E. Aluko and colleagues wanted to see if these peptides could block bitter tastes.

The researchers hydrolyzed beef protein with six different enzymes: alcalase, chymotrypsin, trypsin, pepsin, flavourzyme and thermoase. Peptides produced from trypsin and pepsin digestion were the most effective in reducing the intensity of the bitterness of quinine in a test with an electronic tongue. These peptides were also the longest, which suggests that peptide size might play an important role. The group notes this could impact not only the food industry but the pharmaceutical industry as well.

Source: Eurekalert
Bitter Taste Receptors Found on Human Heart

Scientists found the presence of smell and taste receptors on the human heart.

Loss of Taste

Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.

Natural Sugar Substitute 'Stevia' Has Become More Sweeter Devoid of Bitter Taste!

Stevia is a sweetener and sugar substitute derived from plant species. It is known to have a bitter aftertaste and thus has limiting commercial possibilities.

Animals Avoid Inadvertent Consumption of Poisons Due to Bitter Taste

Most animals avoid eating bitter things in order to prevent eating something that could be poisonous via taste receptors, known as Tas2r.

Oropharyngeal Cancer

Oropharyngeal cancer affects the central region of the pharynx, the middle part of the throat. ...

 Burosumab-twza

Burosumab-twza or KRN23 is a monoclonal antibody approved by FDA to use as an injection for ...

 Cystic Hygroma (Birth Defect)

Cystic hygroma is a lymphatic malformation, a birth defect characterized by fluid filled sacs ...

