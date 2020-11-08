Alzheimer’s is Far More Prevalent in Women, but Risk Can Be Lowered: Study

‘Alzheimer’s disease prevention: Working a mentally demanding job, debating with friends, watching a thought-provoking film, crosswords, and online games are all examples of beneficial cognitive challenges.’

In discussing risk factors unique to women, she says loss of estrogen after menopause is significant.she explains.Dr. Caldwell points out there is growing recognition that around a third of Alzheimer's cases worldwide could be attributable to potentially modifiable risk factors.She says that changes in the brain associated with Alzheimer's disease take place decades before symptoms occur, so in order to prevent disease, healthy, risk-reducing interventions need to take place even earlier than traditionally indicated.One of these interventions is for women to change their eating habits.Dr. Caldwell says.Another prevention strategy is increasing activity levels.she says.The target patient age for the Women's Alzheimer's Movement Prevention Center is women in their 30s to 60s, but there are no age restrictions, although patients should not have been diagnosed with memory problems.she says.In addition to disease prevention, the new center also focuses on research, and support for women who help care for Alzheimer's patients.For patients who want to join the program, initial consultations need to be in-person at the clinic, housed in the Lou Ruvo Center in Las Vegas, US. Cleveland Clinic's Global Patient Services can facilitate arrangements for overseas patients.