About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Allergies: Key Risk Factors for Cardiovascular Diseases

by Colleen Fleiss on May 16, 2022 at 10:54 PM
Font : A-A+

Allergies: Key Risk Factors for Cardiovascular Diseases

Allergic asthma, environmental allergies, and allergic eczema are linked to the risk of heart and vascular diseases, stated paper published in Nature Cardiovascular Research.

When most people think of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, and diabetes likely come to mind.

Asthma

Asthma

It's a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it
Advertisement


But mounting evidence from both basic research and clinical studies points to another common condition that may be associated with risk of CVD: allergic asthma.

In a review paper published in Nature Cardiovascular Research by experts in cardiology, pulmonology and basic research science from Brigham and Women's Hospital, investigators lay out the evidence demonstrating how allergic asthma and other associated allergies may be risk factors for CVD and how medications given to treat asthma may also influence risk of CVD. "Many people think of asthma as a disease of the lungs, but there's an important link between asthma and cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary heart diseases, hypertension and more," said corresponding author Guo-Ping Shi, ScD, a principal investigator in the Brigham's Division of Cardiovascular Medicine.
Quiz on Allergy

Quiz on Allergy

Every season can be an allergy season, depending on what you're allergic to. - Clara Chung
Advertisement

Link Between Heart Disease Risk and Allergic Diseases

"I've studied this area for more than 20 years, and the evidence we see from clinical trials as well as basic research points to allergic asthma as an important risk factor that clinicians and patients need to be aware of when considering personal risk."

Shi and his co-authors, including Peter Libby, MD, a renowned cardiovascular medicine specialist, and Bruce Levy, MD, chief of the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the Brigham, describe clinical studies demonstrating the connection between asthma and diseases such as coronary heart diseases, aortic diseases, peripheral arterial diseases, stroke, heart failure and other cardiac complications.

They also highlight clinical studies that have examined CVD and related allergic diseases, such as allergic rhinitis (allergies triggered by pollen and other environmental factors), atopic dermatitis (allergic eczema) and severe food and drug allergies.

"Observations from these studies suggest that allergic reactions besides asthma are also significant risk factors for CVD," said Shi.

Shi and colleagues examined results from preclinical models and lab-based studies, which point to specific types of inflammatory cells that may accumulate in the lungs, heart, and vasculature, helping orchestrate asthma and CVD.

Both clinical and pre-clinical studies pointed to shared mechanisms for CVD and asthma. The authors looked at how asthma medications that act on some of these mechanisms might influence risk of CVD. They found that:

Inhaled albuterol (commonly used as "rescue inhalers" to treat acute asthma attacks) seemed to reduce CVD risk.

Oral and intravenous corticosteroids (such as prednisone) appeared to increase CVD risk, but inhaled corticosteroids (such as fluticasone propionate and budesonide) appeared to decrease CVD risk.

Leukotriene modifiers (such as montelukast) had beneficial effects, reducing inflammation, blood lipid levels and cardiovascular events.

Anti-asthma antibodies (such as omalizumab) had mixed results, with one study finding increased risk and others showing reduced risk or no effect on CVD.

Mast cells are among the common white blood cells that are activated by circulating IgE in patients with asthma or allergies. Shi and his research team reported on a series of studies over the decades that support the notion that mast cells and IgE are two important components to both allergic asthma and CVD with similar mechanisms. Shi and colleagues also note that some cell types may play different roles in asthma and CVD.

For instance, eosinophils — another type of white blood cell — play a protective role in CVD but contribute to allergic asthma. Better understanding of the roles of different cell types and the effects of targeting them could help refine treatment, disease management, and risk assessment.

"Based on these previous studies, we can now ask: What is the next direction we need to pursue? What are the weakest points that we can focus on? By connecting work across basic research and clinical studies, we can start to see the bigger picture and think about the implications for patient care," said Shi.

Source: Eurekalert
Eczema: Miracles with Homeopathy

Eczema: Miracles with Homeopathy

Eczema is a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by severe itching, redness, scaling and crusting. Homoeopathy can cure eczema.
Advertisement

An Active Heart - Animation

An Active Heart - Animation

The heart pumps blood constantly providing the power to sustain life.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
View all
Recommended Reading
AtherosclerosisAtherosclerosis
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Atherosclerosis 

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Noscaphene (Noscapine) Post-Nasal Drip Drug Interaction Checker Daily Calorie Requirements Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Find a Doctor Find a Hospital Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Blood Donation - Recipients

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close