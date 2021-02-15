All You Need to Know About Emergency Contraception

‘Emergency contraceptive pills prevent pregnancy by preventing or delaying ovulation and they do not induce an abortion. The copper-bearing IUD prevents fertilization by causing a chemical change in sperm and egg before they meet. Emergency contraception cannot interrupt an established pregnancy or harm a developing embryo.’

Pradeepkumar Sandipan Jadhavar, Gynecologist/Obstetrician, who consults on Practo, answers some FAQs on sexual and reproductive health:A: Emergency contraception -- also called post coital contraception -- is a form of birth control that may be used by women who have had unprotected sex or used a birth control method that failed. There are 2 types of emergency contraception:* Pill form Popularly known as plan B or morning after pill (available with trade name I pill, Unwanted 72 , smart 72), pills containing Levonorgestrel are to be taken within 72 hrs of an unprotected sex.* IUD : Multiload or intrauterine contraception devices are more effective than pills in preventing a pregnancy in these situations. They can be used up to 120 hrs or 5 days.A: The methods of emergency contraception are: ECPs containing LNG; combined oral contraceptive pills; copper-bearing intrauterine devices.A: The treatment generally is reserved for specific situations and is not a regular method of birth control.A: Emergency contraception can be used in a number of situations following sexual intercourse: When no contraceptive has been used; sexual assault when the woman was not protected by an effective contraceptive method; and when there is concern of possible contraceptive failure, from improper or incorrect use.A: Emergency oral contraception is used to prevent a pregnancy, not end one.A: Emergency contraceptive pills prevent pregnancy by preventing or delaying ovulation and they do not induce an abortion. The copper-bearing IUD prevents fertilization by causing a chemical change in sperm and egg before they meet. Emergency contraception cannot interrupt an established pregnancy or harm a developing embryo.A: Any woman or girl of reproductive age may need emergency contraception to avoid an unwanted pregnancy. There are no absolute medical contraindications to the use of emergency contraception. There are no age limits for the use of emergency contraception. Eligibility criteria for general use of a copper IUD also apply for use of a copper IUD for emergency purposes.A: * Pill form -- within 72 hours* IUD -- within 120 hoursA: Studies have shown that ECPs with LNG had a pregnancy rate of 1.2 per cent to 2.1 per cent. Ideally ECPs should be taken as early as possible after unprotected intercourse. When inserted within 120 hours of unprotected intercourse, a copper-bearing IUD is more than 99 per cent effective in preventing pregnancy.A: Side effects from the use of ECPs are similar to those of oral contraceptive pills, such as nausea and vomiting, slight irregular vaginal bleeding, and fatigue. Side effects are not common, they are mild, and will normally resolve without further medications. A copper-bearing IUD is a safe form of emergency contraception.A: If vomiting occurs within 2 hours of taking a dose, the dose should be repeated.A: Drugs used for emergency contraception do not harm future fertility. There is no delay in the return to fertility after taking ECPs.A: Emergency contraceptive pills were found to be less effective in obese women (whose body mass index is more than 30 kg/m2), but there are no safety concerns. Obese women should not be denied access to emergency contraception when they need it.A: The ECP does not protect against STIs.A: It won't protect against pregnancy if you have unprotected sex again in the same menstrual cycle. You should use condoms until you're protected fully by another regular method of contraception.A: Levonorgestrel will not affect an implanted pregnancy.Source: IANS